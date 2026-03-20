The United Kingdom and Nigeria have signed three agreements covering migration, border security, and trade during the State Visit of President Bola Tinubu.

This was disclosed in an emailed statement sent to Nairametrics by the UK High Commission on Friday.

The deals, comprising two Memoranda of Understanding and a Statement of Intent, aim to deepen cooperation between both countries while promoting safe migration and easing trade barriers.

The agreements were signed by UK Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood, UK Trade Envoy Florence Eshalomi, and Nigeria’s Minister of Interior, Dr Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, marking a significant step in bilateral relations.

What they are saying

The agreements have been described by officials from both countries as a framework for strengthening migration systems, boosting trade, and enhancing border security cooperation. They also reflect a shared commitment to tackling fraud and improving administrative processes.

“Nigeria is a vital partner for the UK. These agreements reflect a shared commitment to managing migration fairly and firmly, while opening up trade and investment opportunities that will benefit both our economies,” UK Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood said.

“Anyone who abuses our systems, breaks our laws, or tries to cheat their way into Britain will be stopped and removed… Nigeria is a key partner in this work,” UK Minister for Border Security and Asylum Alex Norris said.

“This partnership is a testament to our shared determination to build a migration system that is safe, orderly, and mutually beneficial,” Nigeria’s Interior Minister Dr Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo said.

“These agreements mark a significant step forward in the UK-Nigeria partnership,” UK High Commissioner to Nigeria Dr Richard Montgomery added.

The officials noted that the agreements are expected to strengthen cooperation across multiple sectors while reinforcing trust between both nations.

Get up to speed

The UK and Nigeria have maintained longstanding bilateral relations, particularly in trade, migration, and security cooperation.

In recent years, both countries have intensified efforts to combat fraud and strengthen immigration systems, including the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding on fraud prevention about a year ago. The latest agreements build on these existing frameworks while aligning with President Tinubu’s broader reform agenda focused on socio-economic development and attracting foreign investment.

More insights

The agreements introduce new mechanisms to improve migration processes, trade access, and joint security operations between the two countries.

A business visa Statement of Intent is expected to remove trade barriers and create pathways for businesses in both countries to access each other’s markets.

Nigeria will recognise UK Letters as valid identification for the first time, simplifying administrative processes.

Annual returns to Nigeria have nearly doubled to 1,150, reflecting stronger migration enforcement collaboration, the statement said in part.

A new fraud fusion cell will bring together law enforcement, financial institutions, and technology firms to tackle scams, including romance fraud and cryptocurrency schemes.

Existing joint operations between the UK’s National Crime Agency and the Nigerian Police have already resulted in over 400 arrests and £7.5 million seized, the statement said.

What you should know