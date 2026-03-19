Cutix Plc has appointed Mrs. Uchechukwu Igbokwe as Acting Chief Executive Officer and Mrs. Uche Okonkwo as Acting Chief Financial Officer, according to a disclosure published by the company on the Nigerian Exchange.

This follows the exit of Mrs. Ijeoma Oduonye and Mr. Chidi Onwudiwe from their respective roles as Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer, effective March 5, 2026.

The board acknowledged their years of service and contributions, expressing confidence that the acting appointees will perform effectively in their roles pending the naming of substantive replacements.

It also noted that the process of appointing substantive Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer is underway, while recognizing the qualifications and experience of the current acting appointees.

What the company is saying

Mrs. Uchechukwu Igbokwe holds a Higher National Diploma in Accountancy from Federal Polytechnic Oko and is currently pursuing postgraduate studies at Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University, Igbariam.

She is also a Certified Lead Auditor of Quality Management Systems and an Associate of the National Institute of Marketing of Nigeria, reflecting her background in both accounting and marketing.

Mrs. Igbokwe joined Cutix Plc in 1992 and has worked across several departments, including Enterprise Assurance, Commercial, Finance, Administration, Human Resources, and the Anuka Plant.

She currently serves as Assistant General Manager and Head of Strategy and Planning in the Office of the Chief Executive Officer, focusing on planning and administrative functions.

She has attended professional training programmes, including courses at Lagos Business School and programmes organized by Tom Associates, covering areas such as supply chain management and interpersonal skills.

Mrs. Uche Okonkwo holds a Bachelor’s degree in Banking and Finance from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, and is a Chartered Accountant.

She has several years of experience in accounting and financial management, with work spanning financial reporting, regulatory compliance, and corporate financial administration.

In her current capacity, she is responsible for supporting financial reporting processes, ensuring compliance with regulations, and contributing to the company’s financial management activities.

Get up to speed

Cutix Plc operates a board led by its Chairman, Barr. (Mrs.) Ifeoma Regina Nwahiri, a non-executive director responsible for overseeing governance and board activities.

The board also includes the new Acting Chief Executive Officer, Mrs. Uchechukwu Igbokwe.

Other members comprise directors, including Mr. Ifeanyi Francis Uzodike, Mrs. Ijeoma Chichebe Ezeasor, Mr. Ike Godwin Okonkwo, and Mr. Abayomi Abimbola Olayinka.

Additional directors include Mr. Onyekachukwu Nsoedo, Mr. Ikechukwu Nwosu, and Mr. Ebiyon John Etuwewe.

What you should know

Cutix shares on the Nigerian Exchange have recorded a year-to-date gain of 12.58% in 2026, currently priced at N3.49 per share.