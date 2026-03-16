The Ondo State Police Command has clarified that no bandits were arrested at Akure Airport, contrary to reports circulating in some media.

The clarification was issued in a statement on Monday by DSP Abayomi K. Jimoh, Police Public Relations Officer of the command.

The police said the arrested individuals are actually kidnap logistics suppliers operating in the Akure area, and there was no security breach at the airport.

What they are saying

The Ondo State Police Command emphasized that the reported arrests of bandits at Akure Airport are false. The suspects apprehended were involved in supplying logistics for kidnapping operations, not direct attacks on the airport.

“The Ondo State Police Command wishes to categorically refute the misleading reports currently circulating across some media platforms alleging that four bandits were arrested at the Akure Airport.”

“For the avoidance of doubt, the Command wishes to state clearly that no such incident occurred at the Akure Airport, and there was no security breach of any kind at the facility.”

Police confirmed that the suspects have made confessional statements that are currently assisting ongoing investigations to apprehend other members of the kidnapping network.

The command urged citizens to remain calm, continue with their lawful activities, and provide timely intelligence on criminal activities when observed.

Backstory

The confusion arose following a statement by the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) on March 15, 2026, which reported the arrest of four suspected bandits near Akure Airport.

FAAN said the suspects were apprehended during a coordinated security operation that involved multiple agencies, including the Nigerian Air Force, Nigerian Army, Nigeria Police Force, FAAN’s Aviation Security unit, Amotekun Corps, and community vigilantes.

According to FAAN, the operation began after a distress alert was raised when suspicious individuals were sighted behind the airport perimeter fence towards the Eleyele community. The joint security team eventually apprehended four individuals, FAAN had reported.

What you should know

Security vigilance around airports in Nigeria has been heightened in recent years to prevent criminal activities and threats to aviation infrastructure.

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) recently arrested a 74-year-old man after discovering 11 kilograms of cocaine concealed in his luggage at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport.

In November 2025, NDLEA apprehended Yussuf Abayomi Azeez, a 40-year-old fugitive wanted in the UK, at Murtala Muhammed International Airport while preparing to travel for Umrah.

In October 2025, NDLEA arrested Oguejiofor Nnaemeka Simonpeter, a 29-year-old Thailand returnee, at MMIA, Lagos, for smuggling heroin valued at over N3.1 billion.

FAAN established its armed Aviation Security (AVSEC) unit in 2024 to strengthen airport security nationwide. Selected personnel were trained and authorized to carry arms in line with International Civil Aviation Organization standards, reinforcing the authority’s efforts to secure Nigeria’s airports.