Four suspected bandits have been arrested within the vicinity of Akure Airport following a coordinated security operation around the airport premises.

The development was disclosed by the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) in a statement signed by Henry Agbeberi, and issued on March 15, 2026.

According to the statement, the suspects were apprehended earlier on the same day after security operatives responded to a distress alert around the airport environment.

What they are saying

FAAN said the suspects were arrested during a joint security operation after suspicious individuals were spotted behind the airport perimeter.

“The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) wishes to inform the public that four suspected bandits were today apprehended within the vicinity of Akure Airport, Ondo State, following a coordinated security operation involving aviation and local security agencies,” the statement said.

The authority also noted that efforts are ongoing to strengthen security around airports nationwide to prevent unlawful access and enhance safety.

“Work has already commenced in phases to ensure that airports under FAAN are better secured against unlawful access and other security threats,” the agency added.

More insights

According to FAAN, the operation began after a distress alert was raised when suspicious individuals were sighted behind the airport perimeter fence towards the Eleyele community.

Security personnel drawn from multiple agencies—including Nigerian Air Force (NAF), the Nigerian Army, the Nigeria Police Force (NPF), FAAN’s Aviation Security (AVSEC) unit, as well as local security outfits such as Amotekun Corps and community vigilantes—immediately launched a search operation.

During the coordinated search, some suspects attempted to flee the area, but four individuals were eventually apprehended by the joint team.

The suspects have since been handed over to the police area command for further interrogation.

What you should know

Security vigilance around airports has become increasingly important as authorities intensify surveillance to prevent criminal activities and threats to aviation infrastructure.

The arrest in Akure comes a day after operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) arrested a 74-year-old man after discovering 11 kilograms of cocaine concealed in his luggage at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport.

Authorities have also recorded similar arrests at airports in the past. In November 2025, the NDLEA apprehended Yussuf Abayomi Azeez, a 40-year-old fugitive wanted in the United Kingdom, at Murtala Muhammed International Airport while he was preparing to travel to Saudi Arabia for Umrah.

In October 2025, Nairametrics equally reported that NDLEA apprehended Oguejiofor Nnaemeka Simonpeter, a 29-year-old Thailand returnee, at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos, for smuggling heroin valued at over N3.1 billion.