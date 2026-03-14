Providus Bank has partnered with Nairametrics to support the upcoming The Money Fair WISE 1.0, a two-day financial empowerment event designed to connect Nigerians with credible financial institutions and long-term wealth-building opportunities.

The event is structured around the WISE framework, which promotes Wealth creation, Investment education, Savings culture, and Endowment planning. The framework guides discussions on financial literacy, investment strategy, and long-term wealth management.

The Money Fair is expected to bring together retail investors, young professionals, high-net-worth individuals, regulators, and financial service providers within a single investment marketplace.

Through panel discussions, exhibitions, and networking sessions, participants will engage directly with industry experts and institutions offering regulated financial products and advisory services.

Providus Bank’s participation underscores the growing role that financial institutions play in promoting a responsible investment culture and expanding financial awareness among Nigerians.

Providus Bank profile

Providus Bank is one of Nigeria’s fast-growing financial institutions, known for delivering innovative banking solutions tailored to individuals, businesses, and institutions.

The bank commenced operations in 2016 and has since positioned itself as a technology-driven institution focused on efficient service delivery and customer-focused financial solutions.

Over the years, the bank has expanded its offerings across corporate banking, private banking, and services designed for small and medium-sized enterprises. These services help businesses and professionals gain access to financing, investment opportunities, and financial advisory support required for sustainable growth.

Providus Bank has also invested in digital banking platforms to ensure customers can access financial services seamlessly through technology-enabled channels.

The bank’s participation in the Money Fair aligns with the broader objective of encouraging smarter financial decision-making across Nigeria’s financial ecosystem.

About The Money Fair: WISE 1.0

The Nairametrics Money Fair is designed as Nigeria’s foremost investment marketplace, connecting individuals with financial institutions and regulated investment opportunities.

The two-day event will feature an exhibition marketplace with over 36 booths representing banks, asset managers, pension administrators, insurance companies, and fintech platforms.

More than 1,000 attendees are expected to participate, including retail investors, professionals, policymakers, and financial market stakeholders.

The event will also explore the 2026 macro theme: “Investment Outlook 2026: Navigating interest rates, FX trends, insecurity, elections and global shifts.”