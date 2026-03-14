First Trustees has joined forces with Nairametrics to support the upcoming Money Fair, reinforcing efforts to promote financial literacy, investment awareness, and responsible wealth management across Nigeria.

The event is structured around the WISE framework, which focuses on Wealth creation, Investment opportunities, Savings culture, and Endowment planning.

The initiative aims to connect Nigerians with credible financial institutions, regulated investment products, and long-term wealth-building opportunities.

Participants will include retail investors, young professionals, high-net-worth individuals, regulators, pension-focused audiences, and policy stakeholders.

First Trustees’ involvement highlights the role trusteeship and fiduciary services play in strengthening investment governance and protecting long-term assets.

First Trustees profile

First Trustees is one of Nigeria’s leading trusteeship and fiduciary services providers, offering structured financial solutions that help individuals, corporations, and institutions safeguard assets and manage investments effectively.

The company is a subsidiary of FirstHoldco and was incorporated on August 8, 1979, as a private limited liability company under the name First Trustees.

Established to provide specialised non-banking financial services, the firm has grown into a major player in Nigeria’s trusteeship and asset protection industry.

Over the decades, the company has developed expertise in corporate trust, public trust, private trust, and estate planning solutions.

Trusteeship services play a critical role in capital market transactions, estate management, trust administration, and structured finance arrangements.

By providing fiduciary oversight, trustees ensure that financial transactions operate within well-defined governance and regulatory frameworks.

A lifetime of service

With more than four decades of industry experience, First Trustees has built a reputation for helping clients protect and transfer wealth across generations.

The firm provides commercial and personal solutions designed to safeguard assets while supporting long-term financial planning.

According to company data, First Trustees has served over 4,000 clients and executed more than 15,000 transactions across various trust and fiduciary mandates.

The company also oversees assets running into tens of thousands of mandates across multiple investment structures and trust arrangements.

Its operations are supported by a national presence across Nigeria’s geopolitical zones and a diverse client base spanning corporate, public, and private sectors.

The organisation currently operates within a broader financial services network that includes multiple business units, more than 200 employees, and a growing portfolio of specialised investment solutions.

About The Money Fair: WISE 1.0

The Nairametrics Money Fair is designed as Nigeria’s foremost investment marketplace, connecting individuals with financial institutions and regulated investment opportunities.

The two-day event will feature an exhibition marketplace with over 36 booths representing banks, asset managers, pension administrators, insurance companies, and fintech platforms.

More than 1,000 attendees are expected to participate, including retail investors, professionals, policymakers, and financial market stakeholders.

The event will also explore the 2026 macro theme: “Investment Outlook 2026: Navigating interest rates, FX trends, insecurity, elections and global shifts.”