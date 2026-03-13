The Solution Innovation District (SID), an initiative of the Anambra State Government, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Dhahran Techno Valley Holding Company (DTVC), a Saudi Arabia-based science and technology hub, to deepen collaboration in research, innovation, and entrepreneurship.

According to a statement from the SID, the agreement was signed during a high-level innovation engagement in Beijing and is aimed at accelerating innovation-driven economic growth across Africa and the Middle East.

The collaboration, SID noted, will focus on several strategic areas, including joint startup accelerator programmes, venture-building initiatives, and co-investment frameworks targeting high-potential startups and emerging technologies.

What they are saying

Speaking on the partnership, Chief Executive Officer of SID and Special Adviser to the Governor of Anambra State on Innovation and Business Incubation, Chinwe Okoli, described the collaboration as a significant step for Nigeria’s innovation ecosystem.

She said the partnership reflects SID’s commitment to building strong international linkages that support technology development and commercialization.

Okoli added that the collaboration would open new opportunities for startups, researchers, and industry players to jointly develop solutions that address global challenges while supporting inclusive economic growth.

“By working with DTVC, we are opening new doors for startups, researchers, and industry players to co-create solutions that address global challenges while driving inclusive economic growth. Together, we will empower innovators and entrepreneurs to scale solutions with global impact,” she said.

On his part, Chief Executive Officer of DTVC, Mohammed Abusharifah, said the agreement aligns with the organisation’s mission of accelerating the transition of ideas from research laboratories to commercial markets.

According to him, the partnership will strengthen the flow of talent, expertise, and investment between both innovation hubs while expanding global technology partnerships.

More insights

Under the partnership, SID and DTVC will work together to develop joint accelerator programmes in sectors such as energy, sustainability, and emerging technologies.

The initiative will also explore co-investment opportunities designed to support the growth and scaling of startups developing transformative solutions.

Both organisations also plan to facilitate knowledge sharing and industry engagement through the exchange of expertise, best practices, and insights aimed at strengthening research and development as well as technology commercialization.

In addition, the agreement will create networking platforms that connect startups, investors, researchers, and industry leaders while enabling the co-hosting of international summits, workshops, and business-to-business meetings to strengthen global innovation linkages.

What you should know

SID is an initiative of the Anambra State Government focused on fostering innovation, entrepreneurship, and technology commercialization in Nigeria.

The district aims to support startups, researchers, and industry stakeholders while driving inclusive economic transformation in the region.

DTVC, based in Saudi Arabia, operates as a science and technology hub that promotes research and development collaboration, technology commercialization, and industry partnerships. Through its ecosystem, the company supports startups and drives the growth of innovation-led economies.