Nigerian Breweries has notified the Exchange (NGX) and the public that it is partnering to establish a food-grade recycled Polyethylene Terephthalate (rPET) production facility in Ogun State.

The project involves partners such as global recycler ‘Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited’ and ‘Genesis Energy Group’, who will develop and operate the facility.

Nigerian Breweries will hold a 29% minority stake in the venture, which will be managed through a special purpose vehicle, Indorama Ventures Recycling Solutions Limited.

The vehicle, led by Indorama Ventures as the majority partner, will fund and operate the facility, supplying rPET to Nigerian Breweries and other manufacturing companies in line with the National Policy on Plastic Waste Management.

What the disclosure is saying

Nigerian Breweries said it will remain a minority investor in the partnership and will not participate in the control or management of the business.

The company noted that the venture aligns with its sustainability goals, supports the growth of Nigeria’s local recycling industry, and is still subject to approvals, validations, and operational requirements.

Speaking on the benefits, Nigerian Breweries revealed: “The partnership secures a reliable future supply of rPET for NB operations, in line with the roadmap for mandatory usage under national policy.”

Food-grade recycled Polyethylene Terephthalate (rPET) is a recycled plastic safe for use in beverage packaging, produced from purified terephthalic acid and ethylene glycol as a thermoplastic polymer.

Its long-chain molecular structure gives rPET strength, transparency for clear packaging, and resistance to water and chemicals, ensuring the material does not leach into the fluids it contains.

Get up to speed

In February 2026, the Federal Government announced it has moved from voluntary to mandatory waste management, making plastic producers, importers, and brand owners legally responsible for product lifecycles and waste.

Prof. Innocent Barikor, Director-General of the National Environmental Standards and Regulations Enforcement Agency (NESREA), made the announcement during a stakeholder sensitization program on Extended Producer Responsibility in Owerri.

The program, organized for manufacturers, recyclers, collectors, and staff, explained that brand owners will now be responsible for the full lifecycle of their plastic products.

Manufacturers and importers are required to meet registration and reporting obligations as outlined in the new EPR guidelines.

NESREA also stated it will monitor producers and brand owners against specific annual targets for plastic collection and recovery to ensure compliance with the policy.

What you should know

According to Nigerian Breweries, Indorama Ventures is a global sustainable chemical company and a leading recycler of PETs for beverages.

In the newly established partnership, Indorama Ventures is the majority shareholder, while Nigerian Breweries and Genesis Energy hold minority stakes.

Shareholders of Nigerian Breweries have yet to react to the news, with shares down 1.39% mid-trading on 12th March 2026, but up more than 3% year-to-date.

The company reported a pretax profit of N161 billion for FY2025, rebounding from a loss of N182.9 billion the previous year.

Sales rose to N1.4 trillion, representing a 35.32% increase, reflecting strong market demand across its product segments.