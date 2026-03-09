Nollywood filmmaker and author Laju Iren has scored a strong theatrical debut with Onobiren: A Woman’s Story, which grossed N30.1 million in its first three days across cinemas in Nigeria and Ghana, according to figures shared by the producer.

The film topped the weekend box office from March 6–8, 2026, emerging as the highest-grossing title in Nigerian cinemas during the period, outperforming both Nollywood and international releases.

The milestone marks Iren’s first cinema release as an executive producer, positioning the project as a notable entry into the competitive theatrical market.

What they are saying

The release was strategically timed to coincide with Women’s Month, with the story centering on themes of identity, resilience and female solidarity.

Following the announcement of the box office performance, Iren took to social media platform X to thank audiences for their support.

“Thank you Nigeria! Highest grossing film the weekend overall, whether Nollywood or Hollywood,” she wrote.

“Thank you all for showing up! This is just the beginning. Many more milestones to reach and records to break.”

The film opened simultaneously across cinemas in Nigeria and Ghana, expanding its reach beyond the domestic market and tapping into the broader West African audience.

About the film

Directed around a character-driven narrative, Onobiren: A Woman’s Story follows the journey of Roli, a young woman who moves from Warri to Lagos.

What begins as a familiar migration story soon evolves into a deeper exploration of survival, purpose and self-discovery, highlighting the strength of women supporting women against social and economic challenges.

The project blends elements of personal storytelling with cultural representation rooted in the South-South region of Nigeria, drawing inspiration from the heritage and traditions of the Niger Delta.

The film features a cast that includes Ruby Akubueze, Bisola Aiyeola, Deyemi Okanlawon, Patience Ozokwor, Norbert Young and Desmond Bryce.

The movie was produced by Africa No Filter, Creative Economy Practice and Laju Iren Films, combining creative and cultural storytelling efforts aimed at spotlighting African narratives and underrepresented voices.

Ahead of its nationwide release, the film held its premiere on March 1, 2026, at EbonyLife Cinemas in Victoria Island, Lagos. The event drew a mix of filmmakers, media personalities and public officials, transforming the venue into a vibrant showcase of Niger Delta culture.

Laju stated that several scenes were filmed in her grandmother’s hometown of Koko in Delta State, which allowed the production to authentically capture the cultural backdrop of the story.

What you should know

The strong opening also places Laju Iren’s cinema debut ahead of the early performance of What About Us, a 2024 film produced by Emmanuel Iren, which earned N24.6 million during its opening weekend .

The film went on to join the exclusive N100 million club at the Nigerian box office, becoming the seventh film of 2024 to reach this milestone. According to the Nigerian Box Office, the film had grossed N99.9 million, with N6.3 million added between August 3-5, bringing its total to N85.2 million at that point.

Laju is also a film maker. She wrote, directed and produced her debut film, Love is a Star, which garnered over 14,000 views in one week on her YouTube channel, Laju Iren. She is the Founder of the Christian Story Teller Prize, Africa’s premiere prize for Christ-centred stories.