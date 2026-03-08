The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Nigeria has released emergency contact details for Nigerian diplomatic missions across the Middle East to assist citizens affected by the ongoing conflict in the region.

The advisory was issued in Abuja on Saturday and signed by the ministry’s spokesperson, Kimiebi Imomotimi Ebienfa.

According to the ministry, the information was released to ensure Nigerians living in or travelling across the Middle East can quickly reach diplomatic missions for assistance amid the escalating war involving Iran, Israel, and the United States.

What they are saying

The ministry said the emergency contact list covers Nigerian diplomatic missions in 10 countries across the Middle East, which are affected by the ongoing conflict between Iran and the combined US–Israeli forces.

“Further to established communication channels publicized by the various Nigerian missions in the Middle East region, Nigerian citizens affected by the ongoing crisis should contact the following mobile numbers in case of emergency and also ensure that they are registered with the respective embassy or consulate in their country of residence,” the statement said.

The advisory listed emergency contacts for Nigerian diplomatic missions across the region, including:

Embassy of Nigeria, Tehran, Iran: +98 937 685 1897, +98 933 951 5348, +98 930 972 9965, +234 906 768 4063

Embassy of Nigeria, Tel Aviv, Israel: +972 547 115279, +234 706 4263944

Embassy of Nigeria, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: +971 56 884 4130

Consulate-General of Nigeria, Dubai, United Arab Emirates: +971 56 377 8678

Embassy of Nigeria in Kuwait (covers Bahrain): +965 9789 5737, +965 9950 9288

Embassy of Nigeria, Doha, Qatar: +974 3019 7102, +974 3019 7261

Embassy of Nigeria, Beirut, Lebanon: +961 78 861 779, +234 803 8954425

Embassy of Nigeria, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: +966 542149456, +966 565695763

Consulate-General of Nigeria, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia: +966 56 096 5633

Embassy of Nigeria, Amman, Jordan (covers Iraq): +962 777 369428, +962 776 594020

Backstory

When the war began on February 28, the Federal Government issued an advisory to Nigerians living in or visiting Iran and other Gulf countries following the escalating conflict involving the United States, Israel, and the Iranian regime.

In the advisory, authorities urged Nigerians to establish communication with relevant diplomatic missions.

The government said Nigerians should “Establish Communication with Relevant Embassies: The Nigerian Embassy in Tehran and missions in neighbouring Gulf countries such as Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait, the UAE, and Saudi Arabia are on high alert to provide necessary consular assistance and facilitate communication.”

On March 3, Nairametrics also reported that the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission dismissed claims circulating online that Nigerians in Iran had not issued distress calls despite the escalating conflict.

The clarification was contained in a statement issued in Abuja and signed by Abdur-Rahman Balogun, Director of Media, Public Relations and Protocols at the commission.

What you should know

The war began after joint airstrikes by Israel and the United States killed Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei, triggering a wider regional conflict.

Since then, the crisis has expanded beyond Iran and Israel, with Tehran launching attacks on US-linked assets and strategic interests across the Middle East and Gulf countries.

The conflict has raised concerns for Nigerians living in the region. According to Nigeria’s Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu, about 12,000 Nigerians currently reside in the United Arab Emirates.

The Middle East is also a major pilgrimage destination for Nigerians. Christian pilgrims frequently travel to Israel, while Muslim pilgrims visit Saudi Arabia for religious rites.

However, earlier this month, Nigerian authorities suspended all pilgrimages to Israel and the occupied West Bank with immediate effect, citing security concerns linked to the escalating conflict in the region.