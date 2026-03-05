Google has expanded language support for its AI Search features, AI Overviews and AI Mode, to include Yorùbá and Hausa.

According to a statement released on Thursday by Google, this update allows speakers of both Nigerian languages to utilize AI-powered Search experiences in their mother tongue for quick summaries and conversational exploration.

This expansion, Google said, is part of a broader effort to make AI more inclusive across the continent, with support now extending to a total of 13 African languages.

What they are saying

Google noted that by addressing language barriers, this update ensures that technology reflects the identity and culture of the people it serves.

“With this expansion, more people can now use AI Mode to ask complex questions in their preferred language, while exploring the web more deeply and naturally through text or voice.

“For Nigerians, this means that existing AI features in Google Search are now accessible to people like the student in Kano asking a question in Hausa, and the trader in Ibadan seeking advice in Yoruba,” the company stated.

Commenting on the development, Communications & Public Affairs manager, West Africa, Google, Taiwo Kola-Ogunlade said the language support was to ensure that Nigerians can converse with Search in their mother tongues, making information more helpful for everyone.”

The 13 languages now supported across Africa include Afrikaans, Akan, Amharic, Hausa, Kinyarwanda, Afaan Oromoo, Somali, Sesotho, Kiswahili, Setswana, Wolof, Yorùbá, and isiZulu.

Google said these languages were chosen based on the vibrant search activity across the continent, ensuring that our AI experiences reach the communities that need them most.

Get up to speed

The new language support marks the latest in Google’s efforts to drive its AI usage in Nigeria. Just last month, the company expanded access to its latest AI image generation tools in Nigeria, enabling users to create high quality images directly within Google Search and Google Lens by simply describing what they want to see.

The feature, powered by Google’s newest image model Nano Banana 2, allows Nigerians to generate professional visuals in seconds using the Google App or a mobile browser.

The company said the rollout is part of efforts to democratise access to advanced AI tools for students, entrepreneurs, artists and everyday creators.

According to Google, the model is designed to be fast and context aware, delivering detailed images that reflect user prompts with improved realism and consistency.

“We want to make sure the best technology is accessible to everyone. Nigerians are some of the most creative people in the world, and today we’re expanding these tools to give them a new way to express that,” said Taiwo Kola-Ogunlade, Communications & PR Manager, West Africa at Google.

He explained that a small business owner could visualise a new storefront concept in Yaba directly from a phone, while a storyteller could build a consistent character for a digital comic set in Lagos, all within seconds.

What you should know

A recent report had revealed that Nigeria is emerging as a global leader in the adoption of AI, particularly across learning, work, and entrepreneurship.

The report, developed by Google in partnership with Ipsos and titled ‘Our Life with AI: Helpfulness in the Hands of More People’, highlights how rapidly AI tools are being embraced by Nigerians and the strong optimism surrounding their use.

The findings suggested that AI is increasingly viewed as an enabler of innovation and self-employment, particularly in a digital-first economy.