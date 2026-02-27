Google has expanded access to its latest AI image generation tools in Nigeria, enabling users to create high-quality images directly within Google Search and Google Lens by simply describing what they want to see.

The feature, powered by Google’s newest image model Nano Banana 2, allows Nigerians to generate professional visuals in seconds using the Google App or a mobile browser.

The company, in a statement released on Frida said the rollout is part of efforts to democratise access to advanced AI tools for students, entrepreneurs, artists and everyday creators.

What they are saying

According to Google, the model is designed to be fast and context-aware, delivering detailed images that reflect user prompts with improved realism and consistency.

“We want to make sure the best technology is accessible to everyone. Nigerians are some of the most creative people in the world, and today we’re expanding these tools to give them a new way to express that,” said Taiwo Kola-Ogunlade, Communications & PR Manager, West Africa at Google.

He explained that a small business owner could visualise a new storefront concept in Yaba directly from a phone, while a storyteller could build a consistent character for a digital comic set in Lagos, all within seconds.

“You don’t need to be a tech expert to use this—you can simply open the Google App and describe what you want to see,” Kola-Ogunlade added.

The company noted that this marks the first AI image tool integrated with Google Search to enhance real world accuracy.

By drawing on Search, the system is able to produce more realistic depictions of well known landmarks, brands and objects, reducing the inconsistencies that often characterise AI-generated visuals.

More insights

The tool also enables consistent character rendering across multiple images, a feature expected to benefit digital artists, illustrators and storytellers developing comics, animations or branded content.

Users can maintain the same character appearance across different scenes, improving continuity in visual storytelling.

In addition, the model supports the insertion of clear and readable text within images, allowing users to design flyers, greeting cards and social media creatives with professional level finishing.

To promote responsible use, Google said every AI-generated image will include an invisible digital watermark known as SynthID, alongside embedded metadata based on the C2PA standard. The digital fingerprint identifies the content as AI-generated.

What you should know

The rollout of the Nano Banana 2 is the latest in Google’s drive to push its AI to more people across the globe.

In a similar development last year, the company launched a global beta rollout of AI Max for Search Campaigns, an AI-powered upgrade to its Search Ads platform that aims to give businesses a smarter edge in the digital marketplace.

AI Max uses artificial intelligence to help businesses show up in more relevant search results, allowing them to connect more effectively with potential customers, even when those customers use unexpected or non-traditional search terms.

Specifically, Google noted that this could be a game-changer for African entrepreneurs trying to reach online audiences in a competitive and fast-changing environment.