Saudi Aramco has suspended operations at its 550,000 barrels-per-day Ras Tanura refinery in Saudi Arabia’s Eastern Province following a drone attack linked to Iran’s retaliatory actions in the Gulf.

This was reported by Reuters on Monday.

The refinery, located on the Gulf coast, serves as both a major refining facility and a critical crude export terminal, highlighting the strategic importance of the site amid rising regional tensions.

What the report is saying

Industry sources told Reuters that Saudi Aramco paused operations at Ras Tanura as a precaution after the drone strike. The facility, in Ras Tanura town, plays a key role in Saudi crude exports.

“Saudi Arabia’s state oil giant Aramco shut its Ras Tanura refinery following a drone strike, an industry source said on Monday, after Tehran launched strikes across the region in response to the U.S.-Israeli attack on Iran.”

“The Ras Tanura complex, on the kingdom’s Gulf coast, houses one of the Middle East’s largest refineries with a capacity of 550,000 barrels per day (bpd) and serves as a critical export terminal for Saudi crude.”

The sources added that the situation was under control at the time of the shutdown. The strike coincided with attacks on Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Doha, Manama, and Duqm in Oman, disrupting shipping operations in the UAE and Oman. Following these events, Brent crude futures rose roughly 10% on Monday.

Backstory

The drone strike comes after the United States and Israel launched coordinated attacks on Iranian targets last Saturday, causing explosions and smoke plumes in Tehran. Israel described the strikes as “preventive,” while the US stated its aim was to neutralize “imminent threats” from Iran.

Explosions were reported across multiple Iranian cities, including Tehran.

CNN sources indicated the US planned several days of strikes targeting Iranian military and nuclear facilities.

Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz called the actions a “preventive strike.”

The attacks reflect growing tensions over Iran’s nuclear and missile programmes, with both Washington and Tel Aviv citing regional security threats as justification.

More insights

Shipping activity in the Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz has slowed significantly, with tankers avoiding the region amid security warnings. Bloomberg reported that some vessels reversed course, while others delayed entry after an alleged Iranian broadcast restricting passage.

Some shipowners interpreted US advisories as effectively closing the waterway.

Vessel-tracking data shows seven ships exiting and six entering Hormuz despite the alerts.

The Strait of Hormuz handles roughly a fifth of global seaborne oil and LNG shipments daily, underscoring its strategic importance.

The disruptions mark the first major impact on global energy flows since the US-Israel strikes, raising concerns over supply stability.

Countries including Japan and Greece instructed fleets to reconsider transiting the strait, highlighting the sensitivity of energy supply chains to geopolitical shocks.

What you should know

Regional and international authorities have expressed concern over the escalating crisis. ECOWAS, through Chairman Julius Maada Bio, warned that rising hostilities could have far-reaching effects on global trade, peace, and food security.

ECOWAS called for renewed diplomatic engagement to de-escalate tensions.

Iran confirmed retaliatory strikes on US assets in Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, and the UAE, with some missiles intercepted and minor damage reported.

Saudi Arabia reported repelling attacks on Riyadh and its eastern region.

The ongoing strikes and counterstrikes have prompted Israel to impose security restrictions, close schools, relocate hospital patients underground, and ban public gatherings. The situation continues to evolve, with implications for global energy markets and regional stability.

