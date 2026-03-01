Oil and gas tankers are increasingly avoiding the Strait of Hormuz following US and Israeli strikes on Iran, with several vessels turning back or delaying entry into the critical waterway.

According to Bloomberg, shipowners have adopted a cautious approach amid rising tensions and reports of a radio broadcast allegedly from the Iranian navy banning transit through the strait.

The development marks the first clear sign of disruption to global commodity flows after the attacks, raising concerns about energy supply and market stability.

What they are saying

The United States earlier warned vessels operating in the Middle East to remain 30 nautical miles away from its military assets in the region.

Tracking data also shows some tankers reversing course, while at least one shipowner opted not to send its vessel into the strait following the broadcast.

Despite the reported warnings, some ships continue to transit the strait, with seven vessels seen exiting Hormuz and six entering after the advisories were issued, according to Bloomberg’s vessel-tracking data.

Backstory

The United States and Israel launched a wave of strikes against targets in multiple Iranian cities on Saturday, triggering explosions and plumes of smoke in Tehran. The Israeli government described the move as a pre-emptive action, while US President Donald Trump confirmed that major combat operations had begun.

Explosions were reported in several Iranian cities, including Tehran, according to CNN.

Two sources cited by CNN said the US military was planning for several days of attacks.

President Trump said Washington’s goal was “eliminating imminent threats” from Iran.

Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz described the action as a “preventive strike.”

The strikes followed mounting tensions over Iran’s nuclear and missile programmes, with President Trump previously expressing frustration at Tehran’s stance in negotiations.

Get up to speed

The Strait of Hormuz is one of the world’s most strategic oil chokepoints, handling roughly a fifth of global seaborne oil and liquefied natural gas shipments daily. The narrow waterway links the Persian Gulf to international markets, making it highly sensitive during periods of geopolitical tension involving Iran.

Tehran has previously threatened to block the strait but has never fully closed it.

Bloomberg earlier reported that tankers were piling up both inside and outside the entrance to the strait.

Japan’s Nippon Yusen KK instructed its fleet to avoid Hormuz, while Greece advised its merchant fleet to reassess passage.

Some shipowners interpreted the US advisory as effectively closing the waterway.

Traffic had already slowed significantly after the attacks, underscoring the vulnerability of global energy supply chains to geopolitical shocks in the region.

More Insights

Oil futures markets are closed on Saturday and Sunday, limiting immediate insight into how institutional traders are pricing the escalating risks. However, early retail trading signals suggest heightened volatility.

A retail trading product operated by IG Group Ltd. priced West Texas Intermediate crude as high as $75.33, representing a gain of up to 12% from Friday’s close.

Three oil tankers halted journeys out of the Persian Gulf, while at least eight vessels accumulated outside the Gulf of Oman over the past two weeks.

Several ships aborted voyages midway through the strait.

At least three gas tankers travelling to or from Qatar paused their journeys to avoid Hormuz.

With Qatar accounting for about 20% of global LNG supply last year and relying on Hormuz for exports to Asia and Europe, prolonged disruption could have significant implications for global gas markets.

What you should know

An Israeli airstrike reportedly hit an elementary girls’ school in Minab, in Iran’s southern Hormozgan province, killing at least 51 people, according to Iranian state media. The incident highlights the growing civilian toll from the large-scale bombardments carried out by Israel and the United States against Iranian targets.

Iranian state-affiliated Mehr News Agency reported that at least two students were killed in a separate Israeli strike on a school east of Tehran.

The reported school strike in Minab resulted in at least 51 fatalities.

The developments point to an escalation beyond military infrastructure targets.

The rising civilian casualties are likely to intensify international scrutiny and could further complicate diplomatic efforts aimed at de-escalating tensions in the region.