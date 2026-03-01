The Lagos State Government has announced traffic diversions ahead of the commencement of Phase I reconstruction and expansion works on Ogunnusi Road in Ikeja Local Government Area.

The disclosure was made in a statement e-signed by the Lagos State Commissioner for Transportation, Oluwaseun Osiyemi.

Motorists plying the Ojodu-Berger to Ijaye/Agege corridor have been urged to plan ahead and make use of alternative routes, as sections of the road will be closed to vehicular access during the construction period.

What he said

According to Osiyemi, the project forms part of a broader plan to upgrade the 9.0-kilometre dual carriage corridor between Ojodu-Berger Bus-Stop and Mobil Filling Station Junction, both inbound and outbound.

According to the statement, Phase I will cover a 4.5-kilometre stretch from Ojodu-Berger Bus-Stop inward to Mobil Filling Station Junction, Ijaye/Agege bound and is expected to be completed by February 6, 2027

“The entire project (Phase 1&2) is scheduled to run from Friday, 6th March, 2026 through different phases to Thursday, 6th January, 2028,” the statement read.

More details

To facilitate the smooth execution of the works, there will be no vehicular access within the designated construction zone.

“Motorists inward Ijaye/Agege through Ogunnusi Road (Ojodu-Berger) will be diverted to move on a contraflow on Ojodu-Berger bound carriageway for approximately one (1) kilometre, after which they will gain access back into the main carriageway to continue their journeys.

“Alternatively, motorists may use Dr. Nurudeen Olowopopo Way to connect Otunba Jobifele Way to Obafemi Awolowo Way to link Lateef Jakande Road to connect with their respective destinations.

“Articulated and trucks drivers from Lagos-Ibadan Expressway heading to Agege are advised to go through Ojota /Maryland to link Mobolaji Bank Anthony Way to access Kodesoh Street and connect Oba Akran Avenue to Guinness Roundabout to link Ogba Road to Pen cinema and continue their journeys.

“Motorists travelling from Ijaye/Agege through Ogunnusi Road toward Ojodu-Berger will experience through traffic. However, upon approaching the work zone, they will be diverted to form a contraflow with Ijaye/Agege bound traffic for approximately one (1) kilometre before regaining full access to the road after the construction area,” they said.

Osiyemi urged motorists to exercise patience, comply with traffic signage, and cooperate with traffic management officials deployed along the corridor.

What you should know

The reconstruction of Ogunnusi Road is part of ongoing efforts to improve road infrastructure and ease congestion in Ikeja and surrounding areas.

In January 2026, the state announced a night traffic diversion at Fadeyi inward Donmanlong and Donmanlong inward Ojuelegba to facilitate the installation of truck barriers aimed at reducing accidents and preventing loss of lives.

The government is also currently undertaking an extensive rehabilitation project along the Lekki-Ajah corridor, scheduled to run for eight months from November 15, 2025, to July 15, 2026.

The project is being executed in phases with partial lane closures, deployment of traffic management officials, and the opening of alternative routes to limit disruption.