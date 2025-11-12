The Lagos State Government has announced an extensive road rehabilitation project along the Lekki-Ajah corridor, set to span eight months from November 15, 2025, to July 15, 2026.

The initiative aims to improve road infrastructure and alleviate persistent traffic congestion in one of the city’s busiest transit routes.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, Lagos State Commissioner for Transportation, Mr. Oluwaseun Osiyemi, confirmed that preliminary works are already underway.

He emphasized that the project will be executed in two strategic phases to minimize disruption for commuters.

“Phase 1: Lekki first toll gate to Lekki second toll gate, work will be done in seven sections,” Osiyemi explained. “During the construction, a lane out of the two lanes will be closed while motorists will use the second lane. When the closed lane is completed, work will shift to the other lane, and during this phase, motorists going to Lekki/Ajah will have through fare.”

Phase 2

Phase 2 will cover the stretch from the Lekki second toll gate to the Ajah under-bridge and will be divided into four sections.

“Motorists from Ajah inward Lekki will be diverted to one lane while repairs are ongoing on the other lane,” Osiyemi stated. “When the first lane is completed, work will move to the second lane. During this phase, motorists heading towards Ajah will have continuous movement.”

The commissioner urged road users to remain patient and adhere to traffic management directives throughout the duration of the project. He acknowledged that partial closures will be necessary but assured the public that every effort is being made to maintain traffic flow and reduce inconvenience.

“These repairs are part of the Lagos State Government’s broader commitment to improving road quality and easing traffic flow across the metropolis,” Osiyemi added.

The Lekki-Ajah corridor is a vital artery for daily commuters and commercial transport, and the rehabilitation is expected to significantly enhance road safety and travel efficiency upon completion.

What you should know

The Lagos State Government has continued to carry out repairs on its roads. In October, it had announced that the Marine Bridge in Ijora, Apapa Local Government Area, would be closed for 15 days to allow for essential maintenance works.

The disclosure was contained in a statement posted on the official X account of Hon. Oluwaseun Osiyemi, Commissioner for Transportation, Lagos State.

During the period, motorists traveling from Ijora Olopa to Apapa were diverted via the Ijora Causeway Access Ramp near Omni Retail Company.