The Lagos State Government has announced a night traffic diversion at Fadeyi inward Donmanlong and Donmanlong inward Ojuelegba to facilitate the installation of truck barriers.

The announcement was made by the Lagos State Ministry of Transportation and takes effect from Saturday, January 10, 2026, at 10pm until Sunday, January 11, 2026, at 6am.

The move aims to enhance road safety and prevent accidents along these high-traffic routes.

What the ministry said

The Commissioner for Transportation, Mr. Oluwaseun Osiyemi, said the brief closure of the bridge is part of a traffic management strategy to reduce accidents and prevent loss of lives.

Motorists are advised to use alternative routes during the installation period.

“Consequently, Motorists are advised to use the highlighted route during the nighttime installation of the barriers; Motorists from Fadeyi Donmanlong Bridge/Ayilara inbound Ojuelegba are to make use of the Service Lane from Fadeyi/Jibowu/Empire/Donmanlong to link Barracks to access their desired destinations,” he said

He implored residents and motorists to remain patient, noting that the installation was scheduled for night hours to minimize disruption.

“Motorists should stop vandalization and damage of the barriers or face the wrath of the law,” he said.

What you should know

Traffic diversions for the installation of truck barriers are not new in Lagos and are part of a broader effort by the Lagos State Government to improve road safety and manage heavy vehicle movements.

Lagos also announced an extensive rehabilitation project, which is still ongoing along the Lekki-Ajah corridor scheduled to span eight months from November 15, 2025, to July 15, 2026, to ease persistent congestion on one of the city’s busiest routes.

The road rehabilitation is being carried out in two phases to limit disruption to traffic. Phase one covers the Lekki first toll gate to the second toll gate, with repairs done section by section while one lane remains open, allowing traffic to continue in both directions. Phase two will run from the Lekki second toll gate to the Ajah under-bridge, also using partial lane closures to ensure continuous movement.

The Lekki-Ajah works include measures such as opening alternative routes like the Coastal Road and deploying traffic management plans so that major construction activities occur when traffic volumes are lower, along with LASTMA deployment to manage flow and reduce gridlock during peak periods

In October, it had announced that the Marine Bridge in Ijora, Apapa Local Government Area, would be closed for 15 days to allow for essential maintenance works.