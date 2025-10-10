The Lagos State Government has announced that the Marine Bridge in Ijora, Apapa Local Government Area, will be closed for 15 days to allow for essential maintenance works.

The disclosure was contained in a statement posted on the official X account of Hon. Oluwaseun Osiyemi, Commissioner for Transportation, Lagos State.

Motorists are advised to plan ahead and be patient while the Federal Ministry of Works, in coordination with Lagos State, carries out essential bridge maintenance.

“The Lagos State Government wishes to inform the general public that the Marine Bridge in Ijora, Apapa Local Government Area, will be closed for 15 days to allow for essential maintenance works,” the statement read in part.

It added, “Motorists are advised to be patient, as the closure is part of the traffic management plan for maintenance works on the underlying bearings of some sections of the Marine Bridge by the Federal Ministry of Works (Office of the Federal Controller, Lagos).”

Maintenance phases and traffic diversions

The statement further explained that the maintenance project will be carried out in two phases. Phase I, running from Saturday, 11th October to Saturday, 18th October 2025, will cover the area from the foot of Marine Bridge along Lawani Oguntayo Road near UBA, inbound toward Apapa and Costain.

During this period, motorists traveling from Ijora Olopa to Apapa will be diverted via the Ijora Causeway Access Ramp near Omni Retail Company, continue to Ijora 7up, turn left onto the Lilypond Access Ramp, and proceed on their journeys.

Phase II, from Sunday, 19th October to Saturday, 25th October 2025, will focus on the stretch between Ijora Badia and Lilypond Access Ramp, inbound toward Apapa.

Motorists from Ijora Olopa heading to Apapa and Costain will be diverted about 50 meters before the work zone into a contraflow with Costain-bound traffic, rejoining the main carriageway after 500 meters.

Those traveling from Apapa toward Costain, Lagos Island, or Ijora Olopa will maintain through traffic but will also be redirected into a contraflow near the work zone for roughly 500 meters before resuming normal access.

What you should know

Motorists are advised to plan ahead and expect traffic adjustments, as Lagos will witness multiple road maintenance projects around the same time. In addition to the 15-day closure of the Marine Bridge in Ijora, Apapa, the Adeniji Adele Interchange–CMS corridor will undergo a six-week repair, beginning Sunday, 12th October 2025.

The repairs along the Adeniji Adele–CMS corridor, carried out by the Federal Ministry of Works, will run daily from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. To ease congestion, only one lane will be closed at a time while other lanes remain open to traffic.

This phased approach is intended to ensure smoother traffic flow throughout the repair period, which is scheduled to conclude on Sunday, 23rd November 2025.