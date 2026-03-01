Godmade Homes Limited (“GMH Luxury”) has successfully completed its ₦3.70 billion Series 1 Commercial Paper issuance, the first under its ₦10 billion CP Programme—recording 123% subscription, a 23% oversubscription that underscores strong investor confidence in the company’s governance, credit profile and development pipeline.

Issued in January 2026 with an initial target of ₦3 billion, the fully subscribed CP will support ongoing project completion and general corporate purposes, positioning GMH Luxury for its next phase of expansion as it continues delivering modern, sustainable and affordable housing across Nigeria.

Pathway Advisors Limited served as Financial Adviser, Transaction Sponsor and Lead Arranger, with its CEO, Adekunle Alade, highlighting the transaction as proof of GMH’s strong liquidity management and market trust—reinforced by the company’s A rating from DataPro and its reputation for quality construction and timely delivery.

Lagos, Nigeria – February 2026 – Godmade Homes Limited (“GMH Luxury”) has successfully concluded the issuance of its ₦3.70 billion Series 1 Commercial Paper (CP) under its ₦10 billion Commercial Paper Programme, marking a significant milestone in the Company’s participation in Nigeria’s debt capital market.

Issued in January 2026 and initially offered at ₦3.0 billion, the Series 1 CP recorded strong investor demand and was subscribed at 123% of the offer, representing a 23% oversubscription, with total subscriptions reaching ₦3.70 billion. The outcome underscores strong market confidence in GMH’s business model, development pipeline, and governance framework.

Commenting on the successful transaction, Mr. Ayoolanrewaju Kuyebi, Managing Director of Godmade Homes Limited, stated:

“Our participation in the capital market represents an important step in our growth strategy and reinforces our commitment to delivering affordable, high-quality housing solutions across Nigeria. The strong subscription reflects investor confidence in our credit profile, business strategy, operational performance, and project execution capabilities.

“The proceeds from this issuance will be deployed toward completing our ongoing projects and for general corporate purposes, ensuring the timely delivery of quality homes to our customers.

“We are grateful to our investors for their trust and to Pathway Advisors Limited, the Financial Adviser, Transaction Sponsor, and Lead Arranger, for their professionalism and guidance throughout this process. This transaction positions GMH Luxury for its next phase of expansion as we continue to contribute meaningfully to Nigeria’s housing ecosystem.”

Also speaking on the transaction, Mr. Adekunle Alade (FCA), Founder/CEO of Pathway Advisors Limited, added:

“We are proud to have advised Godmade Homes Limited on the successful CP issuance. The subscription level demonstrates strong creditworthiness, robust liquidity management, market trust, and a sustainable growth strategy. We sincerely thank investors, including asset managers, insurance firms, and other institutional investors, for their confidence and trust in GMH.

We also appreciate the Board and Management of Godmade Homes Limited for entrusting us with this transaction.”

He further reaffirmed Pathway Advisors Limited’s commitment to supporting credible companies in accessing both short-term and long-term funding within the Nigerian capital market.