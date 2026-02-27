The Lagos State Government has announced that it will close the Epe-bound carriageway of the Lekki–Ajah Expressway from Admiralty Way Junction to Jubilee Bridge for rehabilitation works.

The disclosure was made by the Lagos State Commissioner for Transportation, Oluwaseun Osiyemi, via his official X account on Thursday.

This development follows the completion of the Chevron–Admiralty stretch of the Lekki–Ajah road and is part of ongoing efforts to improve road conditions along the busy corridor.

Motorists are advised to plan alternative routes, while traffic management teams and emergency response units will be deployed to minimise disruption. The rehabilitation will be executed in phased sections to ensure quality and safety during the works.

What they are saying

The Lagos State Government said all Epe-bound traffic along the affected stretch will be diverted to the Lagos-bound carriageway as part of its traffic management strategy. Traffic lane configurations will vary according to peak periods to maintain smooth flow.

“In line with the successful completion of the Chevron to Admiralty Way stretch on the Lagos-bound carriageway, the Lagos State Government has released a comprehensive traffic management plan for rehabilitation works on the Epe-bound carriageway of the Lekki–Ajah Expressway.

“As part of the traffic management strategy, there will be a total closure of the Epe-bound carriageway from Admiralty Way Junction to Jubilee Bridge, Ajah,” the statement read in part.

During the morning peak period, between 5:00 a.m. and 10:00 a.m., two lanes will accommodate Lagos-bound traffic, while one lane will serve Epe-bound vehicles. In the evening and night, from 3:00 p.m. to 3:00 a.m., the lane configuration will reverse, with two lanes allocated for Epe-bound traffic and one lane for Lagos-bound traffic.

Motorists are also advised to consider using the Lagos–Calabar Coastal Road as an alternative route where feasible.

Night-time closures and motorist guidance

The government also highlighted that night-time partial closures will occur at key intersections along the corridor to facilitate safe construction and asphalt-laying operations.

Strategic intersections affected include Admiralty Way Junction, Maruwa Intersection, Freedom Way Intersection, Chisco Intersection, Jakande Intersection, Igbo-Efon Intersection, Chevron Intersection, and the Lekki Conservation Toll Plaza.

Full intersection closures for up to eight hours will occur during asphalt-laying to ensure road quality and safety.

Authorities urge drivers to adhere to all guidance and remain patient as rehabilitation progresses.

Phased rehabilitation plan

The Epe-bound carriageway works will be carried out in clearly defined phases to minimise traffic disruption and ensure project efficiency.

Lekki Admiralty Way Junction to Maruwa Intersection – 1,790m (7 days)

Maruwa Intersection to Freedom Way Intersection – 1,500m (6 days)

Freedom Way to Chisco Intersection – 970m (5 days)

Chisco to Jakande Intersection – 1,880m (9 days)

Jakande to Igbo-Efon Intersection – 1,570m (8 days)

Igbo-Efon to Chevron Intersection – 1,060m (6 days)

Chevron to Lekki Conservation Toll Plaza – 970m (5 days)

Lekki Conservation Toll Plaza to VGC U-Turn – 3,460m (13 days)

VGC U-Turn to Ajah Jubilee Bridge – 910m (5 days)

Rehabilitation works will continue on the Lagos-bound carriageway in corresponding phases to maintain the overall quality of the expressway.

What you should know

The rehabilitation of the Lekki–Epe Expressway began on January 25, 2026, and is expected to last 64 days across a 20-kilometre stretch from Admiralty to Jubilee Bridge on both carriageways.

The project was initially slated for November 2025, but was deferred during the Yuletide period despite contracts being awarded.

The expressway connects Victoria Island, Lekki, and the Epe axis, serving thousands of commuters daily and supporting the movement of goods across Lagos State.

The project uses flexible pavement (asphalt) and is divided into eight sections to minimise traffic disruption.

The rehabilitation forms part of broader efforts to improve infrastructure delivery and reduce congestion along the Lekki corridor amid rising traffic volumes.

The government continues to emphasise safety, quality, and minimal disruption as key priorities during the ongoing works.