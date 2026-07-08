Meta launches first AI image generator across WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook

Meta has rolled out Muse Image, its first image generation model from Meta Superintelligence Labs, as the company expands generative AI tools across its apps.

Meta has rolled out Muse Image, its first image generation model from Meta Superintelligence Labs, as the company expands generative AI tools across its apps.

The model is designed to give users the ability to generate, edit, and share high-quality visuals using simple conversational prompts on WhatsApp, Instagram, and Facebook.

The company announced the rollout on its website on Tuesday, describing Muse Image as a creative partner that works alongside its existing Muse Spark assistant model to plan, research, and generate images that match what a user describes.

What Meta is saying

Meta said Muse Image is designed to function as an AI-powered creative assistant, enabling users to transform text prompts into high-quality images that can be downloaded.

“Muse Image acts as the creative partner that knows your world, making it easy to turn your ideas into high-quality visuals that you can download and share anywhere, including directly to your feed, story, or chat,” the company announced.

The company said the model allows users to work from simple, conversational language, such as asking it to place a pet inside a famous painting, erase a photobomber from a background, generate a functional QR code, or produce a legible infographic with text rendered to match the visual style.

“Whether you’re starting from scratch or working with an existing photo, you can describe what you want in simple, conversational language, and Meta AI handles the rest thanks to Muse Image,” Meta said.

“Ask it to mock up an image of you in front of a historical landmark, cleanly erase a photobomber from the background of a shot, or write a custom prompt to build a functional QR code,” the company continued.

“It will also render text cleanly inside your visuals, meaning you can ask for a how-to guide or a detailed infographic on a specific subject, and the text comes out legible and styled to match,” it added

On the shopping integration, Meta said users can photograph a room and ask Meta AI to redesign it using real products sourced from the web or Facebook Marketplace, with the option to specify a style preference or allow the model to pull from trending designs.

More insights

The launch also introduces more than 30 new AI-powered effects for Instagram Stories and brings image generation directly into WhatsApp direct message chats with Meta AI, starting in limited countries with more markets to follow.

“The model also powers new creative tools across Meta’s apps. You can use more than 30 new AI-powered effects for Instagram Stories and generate images in your direct chats with Meta AI on WhatsApp — starting in limited countries with more locations on the way,” Meta said.

The company said editing generated images requires only a tap on a markup icon, allowing users to circle, sketch, or annotate changes directly on top of a photo.

The model retains full context from the conversation, meaning users can continue refining, swapping styles, adding elements, or adjusting details, without starting over.

The company confirmed that Muse Image is starting in limited countries but will expand to more countries in the coming weeks.

Meta said Muse Video is already in development as the next step in its creative AI roadmap, framing Muse Image as the beginning of a broader effort to give users entirely new ways to bring ideas to life.

What you should know

Earlier, Nairametrics reported that Meta has unveiled a suite of artificial intelligence (AI)-powered features for Facebook, introducing new tools that enable users to search for information, generate content and edit photos directly within the platform.

The company announced the update in a statement published on its website, saying the rollout is centred on AI Mode, a new search experience powered by Meta AI.

Unlike traditional search results, AI Mode is designed to provide responses based on publicly shared content across Meta’s platforms, including Facebook Groups and Reels, offering users more context-rich answers drawn from real conversations and experiences.

According to Meta, the feature is powered by its Muse Spark technology and is built to surface relevant insights as users browse their News Feed or search for specific topics on Facebook.