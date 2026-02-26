Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has announced the launch of Invest Lagos 3.0, the Lagos State Government’s flagship international investment platform for 2026.

The summit is aimed at accelerating structured capital mobilisation and expanding cross-border trade.

The governor made the announcement on Thursday at a press conference held at Lagos House, Marina.

The summit is scheduled to take place from June 9 to June 10, 2026.

What they are saying

Sanwo-Olu said the upcoming summit would further strengthen Lagos’ position as Africa’s leading sub-national gateway for investment inflows and financial integration.

According to him, previous editions significantly enhanced the state’s global investment profile and facilitated structured engagements with investors across key sectors.

“Invest Lagos 3.0 represents a deliberate scaling of our global engagement and transactional depth.

“In the past editions, we strengthened our global investment feasibility and deepened strategic conversations around bankable projects.

“This year, we are elevating the platform into a more structured, transaction-focused investment marketplace,” he said.

The governor disclosed that Lagos State has entered into a strategic partnership with the Commonwealth Enterprise and Investment Council to deepen global capital mobilisation and strengthen trade ties across Commonwealth countries.

“This partnership reflects our alignment with globally respected institutions that connect governments, private sector leaders and capital market operators.

“Through this expanded collaboration, we are strengthening our capacity to mobilise capital, deepen cross-border trade relations and position Lagos and indeed Nigeria as a primary destination for transformative large-scale investment,” he said.

Backstory

The 2025 edition, tagged Invest Lagos 2.0, was held under the theme “Scaling Action: Bold Solutions Towards Making Lagos a 21st Century Economy.”

Organised in partnership with Sterling One Foundation, the summit focused on converting development blueprints into actionable investments, particularly in infrastructure, technology and the blue economy.

It also featured a Deal Room where commissioners and government officials pitched investment-ready projects directly to local and international investors, anchored on the state’s 30-year development roadmap and strengthened public-private partnership (PPP) framework.

More insights

Sanwo-Olu attributed growing global investor confidence in Lagos to the economic reforms of Bola Tinubu, citing improved macroeconomic stability, increased foreign direct investment inflows, stronger foreign reserves and easing inflationary pressures.

“All the successes recorded in the last 12 months have reinforced investor confidence.

“We have seen greater macroeconomic stability, improved foreign direct investments and reforms that have stabilised key sectors of the economy.

“These developments have encouraged global institutions to see Nigeria and Lagos as investment destinations of choice,” he said.

He described Invest Lagos 3.0 as a transaction-driven platform designed to deliver measurable outcomes rather than a ceremonial event.

“Our mission is clear. Lagos must not only attract capital; we must structure capital effectively.

“We must not only host investment conversations; we must convert them into deployable project pipelines that generate measurable economic outputs,” he said.

The summit is expected to host at least 500 high-level delegates, including representatives of sovereign wealth funds, development finance institutions, multilateral agencies and senior public sector leaders from across the Commonwealth region.

A key highlight will be advancing discussions around the proposed Lagos International Financial Centre (LIFC), with a focus on showcasing investment-ready projects, facilitating structured matchmaking between investors and project sponsors, and securing firm commitments.

Sanwo-Olu noted that the LIFC initiative has received presidential backing and is progressing following engagements with stakeholders across the public and private sectors.

“We believe the LIFC is on course and will further enhance Lagos’ competitiveness as an international financial hub,” he said.

The summit will spotlight projects across transport infrastructure, energy, logistics, digital economy, urban development, healthcare, housing and industrial expansion, with curated deal rooms designed to lead to Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs), formal commitments and defined implementation pathways.

What you should know

In March 2025, the Federal Government formally endorsed the establishment of the Lagos International Financial Centre (LIFC) following high-level engagements involving EnterpriseNGR, Citi UK and Lagos State officials.

The Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun, described the initiative as a strategic move to position Nigeria as a leading global financial hub and strengthen macroeconomic stability and investment mobilisation efforts.