The Lagos State Government has approved a 13% increase in fares for Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) and standard Bus Reform Initiative (BRI) services, effective Monday, March 2, 2026.

The announcement was made in a statement by the Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA) via its official X account.

LAMATA stated that the fare adjustment is designed to support public transport operations amid rising costs and inflationary pressures, and urged commuters to plan ahead for the new fare structure.

What they are saying

LAMATA disclosed that the fare hike was approved by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu following appeals from regulated public transport operators who highlighted the economic challenges affecting transit services.

“The new fare structure will take effect from Monday, March 2, 2026.”

The statement noted that the fare adjustment follows the annual review mechanism to ease the impact of inflation on operators and commuters. Rising costs for maintenance, spare parts, and staff salaries, along with investments in cleaner, fuel-efficient buses, were cited as key factors

Get up to speed

Lagos has a history of periodic fare adjustments for regulated buses. The last increase was in February 2025, when fares for BRT and other BRI buses rose by 18%, effective February 17, 2025.

Over the past few years, the government has also implemented temporary discounts to help residents cope with economic pressures:

In August 2023, a 50% fare rebate was introduced after the removal of fuel subsidies by President Bola Tinubu’s administration. The rebate lasted until November 6, 2023.

On November 7, 2023, a 25% discount replaced the earlier rebate, remaining in effect until January 28, 2024.

The 25% reduction was reinstated in February 2024, extending relief to passengers until it was suspended on June 3, 2024.

What you should know

The Lekki–Epe corridor has become the latest addition to the Bus Reform Initiative (BRI) and will now also be included in the recent upward fare review.

Launched on December 8, 2025, the scheme deployed 229 high- and medium-capacity buses and introduced cashless payments via the Cowry card system, QR-enabled verification, and Touch and Pay (TAP) stickers.

The Lagos State Government continues to enforce restrictions on unregulated minibuses along the corridor, following protests by Korope drivers at Ajah that prompted security intervention and reinforced enforcement measures.

The reform also phases out ageing vehicles and redirects informal buses to feeder and community routes under the First and Last Mile plan.