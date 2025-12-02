Lagos will launch regulated bus operations on the Lekki–Epe corridor on December 8, deploying 229 high- and medium-capacity buses in the initial phase of a new transit reform scheme.

The announcement was made on Tuesday by the Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA), which said the rollout marks the first stage of the Lekki–Epe Bus Reform Scheme.

The upcoming system will introduce exclusive, government-regulated bus services on major routes, including Ajah–CMS/Marina, Ajah–Obalende, Ajah–Oshodi, Ajah–Berger, and Ajah–Iyana Ipaja.

One operator will run an express service, while others will provide stage-by-stage operations. All participating buses will carry the standard blue-and-white Lagos regulated colours, QR-enabled PTCS verification stickers, unique identification codes, and Touch and Pay (TAP) stickers.

“The Lagos State Ministry of Transportation, the Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA), and representatives of informal bus operators have concluded a final stakeholder meeting ahead of the commencement of exclusive regulated bus operations of the Lekki–Epe Bus Reform Scheme, scheduled to begin on December 8, 2025.

“The service, the first phase of the reform, which will ultimately extend to Epe, will operate along the following routes: Ajah–CMS (Marina)/Obalende, Ajah–Oshodi, Ajah–Berger, and Ajah–Iyana Ipaja,” the statement read in part.

It added, “…the 229 high- and medium-capacity buses will be deployed in this initial phase.”

According to LAMATA, the initiative aims to enhance commuter safety, comfort, and operational discipline along the corridor.

More insights

Payments will be strictly cashless through the Cowry card, and the state warned that any driver, ground staff, or commuter caught engaging in cash transactions will be arrested and prosecuted.

The statement further noted that the Special Adviser on Transportation to the Lagos State Governor, Hon. Sola Giwa, said the state is working with stakeholders to phase out aging vehicles and gradually remove korope buses from major highways, redirecting them to feeder and community routes.

He added that the reform aligns with efforts to fully formalise transit operations and strengthen the First and Last Mile bus scheme.

What you should know

Before this initiative, commuters along the Lekki Epe corridor relied primarily on personal vehicles or unregulated commercial buses, commonly known as korope or danfo buses, carrying between 7 and 16 passengers.

These informal services often require multiple stops along the route, making journeys longer, less comfortable, and more expensive.

Unlike other regulated routes in Lagos, such as TBS to Ikorodu/Ikeja/Egbeda or Marina to Ikorodu/Ikeja, the Lekki Epe corridor previously lacked a formal bus system.

The introduction of 229 high and medium-capacity regulated buses is expected to reduce dependence on smaller unregulated vehicles, improve commuter safety and comfort, and allow more passengers to travel efficiently along the corridor at once.