The Bureau of Public Procurement (BPP) says ongoing procurement reforms helped the Federal Government save more than N1.1 trillion between January and December 2025.

Director-General of the Bureau, Mr. Adebowale Adedokun, disclosed this on Thursday while presenting the agency’s 2026 budget proposal before the Senate Committee on Public Procurement in Abuja.

In addition to the cost savings, the bureau reported shorter contract approval timelines and stricter sanctions against erring contractors and non-compliant government officials.

What they are saying

Adedokun called for increased budgetary allocation for 2026 to improve service delivery, support job creation, and strengthen the bureau’s oversight capacity.

“The bureau received N4.032 billion in 2025 and sought higher funding to reinforce anti-corruption efforts under the administration of President Bola Tinubu,” he said.

He also announced the introduction of a new community-based procurement framework designed to enhance oversight and execution of constituency projects nominated by federal lawmakers.

According to him, the initiative will promote transparency and value for money by integrating digital tracking tools with on-ground monitoring. It is also expected to provide lawmakers with improved visibility into contractors handling projects within their constituencies.

Adedokun said President Bola Tinubu has approved the rollout of the reform.

“The President has approved the deployment of what is called community-based procurement for the first time in this country,” he said.

“What this means is implementing local content and providing a legal framework to help ensure that constituency projects deliver value.”

Chairman of the Senate Committee on Public Procurement, Mr. Olajide Ipinsagba (Ondo North), acknowledged the bureau’s strategic importance in promoting fiscal discipline and driving socio-economic development.

Ipinsagba assured the agency of legislative backing while stressing the need for strict accountability and prudent management of public funds.

Get up to speed

The BPP is the federal agency responsible for regulating and supervising public procurement processes to ensure transparency, accountability, and efficiency in government spending.

Constituency projects, also known as zonal intervention projects, are budgetary allocations nominated by lawmakers to address infrastructure and social needs in their constituencies.

Although legislators facilitate their inclusion in the budget, implementation is carried out by federal ministries, departments, and agencies.

Over the years, the scheme has faced criticism over poor execution, duplication, funding delays, and allegations of corruption. Several approved projects have reportedly been abandoned or left uncompleted due to weak monitoring and funding constraints.

Reports from the Office of the Auditor-General and civil society groups have repeatedly highlighted deficiencies in project tracking and accountability mechanisms.

What you should know

In May 2025, the BPP, in collaboration with the World Bank under the Sustainable Procurement Environmental and Social Standards Enhancement (SPESSE) Project, launched the Nigeria Procurement Certification Portal.

The portal serves as a centralised digital platform for training, assessing, and certifying procurement professionals nationwide.

Adedokun described the initiative as a significant milestone in reforming Nigeria’s procurement system and commended President Tinubu for supporting efforts to professionalise the sector.