Madagascar has increased the fee for its 15‑day tourist electronic visa to €30 (US$35), effective from February 16, 2026.

This is according to a notice published on the country’s official e‑visa portal.

The change represents a threefold rise and applies only to the short‑stay e‑Visa category.

What the government said

According to the official e‑visa portal of Madagascar, it is already in effect for travellers applying for an e‑Visa for stays of up to 15 days.

The notice on the portal confirms that the 15‑day e‑Visa now costs €30 or US$35, compared with the former rate of €10 or US$10.

Longer stay categories, including 16‑ to 30‑day, 31‑ to 60‑day and up to 90‑day e‑Visas, retain their existing prices.

Backstory

Madagascar’s visa policy has long offered both visa‑on‑arrival and e‑Visa options to international travellers, with online applications available through the official e‑Visa portal.

Citizens of most countries, including those from Europe, North America, Asia and Africa, have been able to apply for e‑Visas prior to travel.

Until mid‑February 2026, the cost for a short stay of up to 15 days was €10 (or US$10), making it one of the more affordable entry costs among e‑Visa options worldwide.

The fee adjustment marks the first major increase in the short‑stay category since the e‑Visa system was reactivated around 2023 after pandemic disruptions.

More insights

The hike affects only the online e‑Visa fee for stays of up to 15 days. Embassy, consulate and visa‑on‑arrival fees remain unchanged.

Travellers planning longer stays are unaffected, as the fees for 16‑ to 30‑day, 31‑ to 60‑day and up to 90‑day e‑Visas remain at their standard levels.

Visa extensions within Madagascar still require separate processing and are charged in Malagasy Ariary at a rate equivalent to about €41 or US$48.

Travellers targeting flexibility around arrival dates or airline schedule shifts may find the 30‑day visa option appealing, as the additional cost is modest compared with the short‑stay rate.

What you should know

Madagascar is an island nation off the southeast coast of Africa, known for its unique biodiversity and landscapes that are found nowhere else on Earth.

The country’s tourism sector has been recovering, with official data showing increases in international arrivals through 2025, driven by demand for nature‑based and cultural travel experiences.

The rise in e‑Visa costs for short stays should be weighed against this broader trend, as tourism remains a key revenue source.

Several European countries in the Schengen Zone moved to increase short‑stay visa fees for non‑EU nationals, raising the cost from €80 to €90 from mid‑2024, a 12 percent rise that aimed to address inflation and administrative costs.

The United States updated its non‑immigrant visa fee schedule, with the standard visitor visa (B‑1/B‑2) and most other short‑stay categories set at US$185. Other work, cultural exchange and student visa categories were adjusted to US$205 and above, while fiancé(e) visas were priced at US$265 under the new structure.

In parts of Africa, visa access has been changing as governments try to boost tourism or ease travel. Gabon offered free tourist e‑Visas for all visitors between July and September 2025 in a bid to attract more international tourists during its peak season.

Other nations like Mauritania introduced fully digital visa systems in 2025, moving away from on‑arrival and sticker visas to simplify entry procedures for travellers.