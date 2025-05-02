The United States Department of State has announced a new schedule of application fees for non-immigrant visas, which took effect globally in May 2025.

In an official update published by the U.S. Department of State, the application fees for non-immigrant visas have been revised.

These changes apply to every U.S. consulate and embassy worldwide, including the U.S. Embassy in Abuja and the Consulate General in Lagos.

According to the notice, the update applies to all applicants of U.S. non-immigrant visas, which include the B-1/B-2 visitor visa, F-1 student visa, H-1B work visa, and K fiancé(e) visa, among others.

The changes affect various visa categories globally, including Nigerians seeking to enter the U.S. for studies, tourism, business, or family-related travel. They are payable at the point of application submission.

Breakdown of visa fees by category

Below is the full fee schedule for non-immigrant visa applications effective May 2025:

Visitor Visa (Business/Tourism)

Code: B-1/B-2

Fee: $185

Purpose: Most popular visa for travel and meetings

Transit Visa

Code: C-1

Fee: $185

Purpose: For those simply passing through U.S. airports or ports

Crew Member Visa

Code: D

Fee: $185

Purpose: Vital for ship or airline crews docking in the U.S.

Student Visa (Academic)

Code: F

Fee: $185

Purpose: Required to enroll in American universities and schools

Vocational Student Visa

Code: M

Fee: $185

Purpose: For students pursuing technical or non-academic education

Exchange Visitor Visa

Code: J

Fee: $185

Purpose: Opens doors for cultural exchange programs like Fulbright, internships

Media and Journalist Visa

Code: I

Fee: $185

Purpose: For accredited foreign media professionals covering U.S. events

Victims of Trafficking Visa

Code: T

Fee: $185

Purpose: Protects individuals escaping trafficking

Victims of Criminal Activity Visa

Code: U

Fee: $185

Purpose: For victims helping U.S. law enforcement

NAFTA Professional Worker Visa (for Canada & Mexico)

Code: TN/TD

Fee: $185

Purpose: Fast-track visa for Canadian & Mexican professionals under USMCA

Temporary Worker Visa

Code: H

Fee: $205

Purpose: Includes popular H-1B for skilled foreign workers

Intra-Company Transferee Visa

Code: L

Fee: $205

Purpose: For employees relocating within global companies

Extraordinary Ability Visa

Code: O

Fee: $205

Purpose: For scientists, artists, and elites of every industry

Athlete/Artist/Entertainer Visa

Code: P

Fee: $205

Purpose: Perfect for world-class performers and sportspeople

Cultural Exchange Visa

Code: Q

Fee: $205

Purpose: Designed for international cultural exchange staff

Religious Worker Visa

Code: R

Fee: $205

Purpose: For clergy and religious organization members

Fiancé(e) Visa

Code: K

Fee: $265

Purpose: For couples tying the knot with an American partner

Treaty Trader/Investor Visa

Code: E-1/E-2

Fee: $315

Purpose: Encourages business investments from treaty countries

Australian Specialty Occupation Visa

Code: E-3

Fee: $315

Purpose: For Australians working in specialized occupations

What you should know

The updated visa fees announced by the U.S. Department of State apply only to non-immigrant visas. These are temporary visas granted to individuals who intend to stay in the United States for a specific period and purpose such as tourism, business, study, work, or cultural exchange.

They do not apply to immigrant visas, which are issued to individuals who plan to move to the U.S. permanently and eventually obtain a Green Card (permanent residency).

Immigrant visa applicants go through a separate application process and are subject to different fee structures, interviews, and requirements under U.S. immigration law.