The United States Department of State has announced a new schedule of application fees for non-immigrant visas, which took effect globally in May 2025.
In an official update published by the U.S. Department of State, the application fees for non-immigrant visas have been revised.
These changes apply to every U.S. consulate and embassy worldwide, including the U.S. Embassy in Abuja and the Consulate General in Lagos.
According to the notice, the update applies to all applicants of U.S. non-immigrant visas, which include the B-1/B-2 visitor visa, F-1 student visa, H-1B work visa, and K fiancé(e) visa, among others.
The changes affect various visa categories globally, including Nigerians seeking to enter the U.S. for studies, tourism, business, or family-related travel. They are payable at the point of application submission.
Breakdown of visa fees by category
Below is the full fee schedule for non-immigrant visa applications effective May 2025:
Visitor Visa (Business/Tourism)
- Code: B-1/B-2
- Fee: $185
- Purpose: Most popular visa for travel and meetings
Transit Visa
- Code: C-1
- Fee: $185
- Purpose: For those simply passing through U.S. airports or ports
Crew Member Visa
- Code: D
- Fee: $185
- Purpose: Vital for ship or airline crews docking in the U.S.
Student Visa (Academic)
- Code: F
- Fee: $185
- Purpose: Required to enroll in American universities and schools
Vocational Student Visa
- Code: M
- Fee: $185
- Purpose: For students pursuing technical or non-academic education
Exchange Visitor Visa
- Code: J
- Fee: $185
- Purpose: Opens doors for cultural exchange programs like Fulbright, internships
Media and Journalist Visa
- Code: I
- Fee: $185
- Purpose: For accredited foreign media professionals covering U.S. events
Victims of Trafficking Visa
- Code: T
- Fee: $185
- Purpose: Protects individuals escaping trafficking
Victims of Criminal Activity Visa
- Code: U
- Fee: $185
- Purpose: For victims helping U.S. law enforcement
NAFTA Professional Worker Visa (for Canada & Mexico)
- Code: TN/TD
- Fee: $185
- Purpose: Fast-track visa for Canadian & Mexican professionals under USMCA
Temporary Worker Visa
- Code: H
- Fee: $205
- Purpose: Includes popular H-1B for skilled foreign workers
Intra-Company Transferee Visa
- Code: L
- Fee: $205
- Purpose: For employees relocating within global companies
Extraordinary Ability Visa
- Code: O
- Fee: $205
- Purpose: For scientists, artists, and elites of every industry
Athlete/Artist/Entertainer Visa
- Code: P
- Fee: $205
- Purpose: Perfect for world-class performers and sportspeople
Cultural Exchange Visa
- Code: Q
- Fee: $205
- Purpose: Designed for international cultural exchange staff
Religious Worker Visa
- Code: R
- Fee: $205
- Purpose: For clergy and religious organization members
Fiancé(e) Visa
- Code: K
- Fee: $265
- Purpose: For couples tying the knot with an American partner
Treaty Trader/Investor Visa
- Code: E-1/E-2
- Fee: $315
- Purpose: Encourages business investments from treaty countries
Australian Specialty Occupation Visa
- Code: E-3
- Fee: $315
- Purpose: For Australians working in specialized occupations
What you should know
The updated visa fees announced by the U.S. Department of State apply only to non-immigrant visas. These are temporary visas granted to individuals who intend to stay in the United States for a specific period and purpose such as tourism, business, study, work, or cultural exchange.
They do not apply to immigrant visas, which are issued to individuals who plan to move to the U.S. permanently and eventually obtain a Green Card (permanent residency).
Immigrant visa applicants go through a separate application process and are subject to different fee structures, interviews, and requirements under U.S. immigration law.
