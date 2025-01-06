Mauritania has officially rolled out its new electronic visa (e-Visa) system, effective from January 5, 2025.

The introduction of this digital system replaces the need for sticker visas and on-arrival visa services, simplifying the process for international travelers.

With this move, Mauritania is embracing the future of travel, offering a seamless and fully digital method for obtaining visas before departure.

The UK Government confirmed that Mauritania has moved to a completely digital visa system starting January 2025. As part of this change, travelers must apply for an e-Visa before arriving in the country.

The system looks to reduce border delays and simplify immigration procedures, with biometric data being collected at entry points for a faster process.

This development also enhances border security and eases the visa application process for all travellers.

Sticker visas and on-arrival applications discontinued

From January 5th, 2025, travelers to Mauritania can no longer obtain visas on arrival or through traditional embassy-issued sticker visas.

This shift to a digital-only system means that international visitors must apply for their e-Visa in advance before traveling.

This new process takes away the need for time-consuming embassy visits and in-person applications. As part of the transition, travelers will be required to submit an online application before their trip.

Simplified digital process for e-visa applications

The e-Visa application process is entirely online, allowing travelers to complete their visa application from anywhere in the world.

To apply, travelers must visit the official website of the National Agency for the Population Register and Secure Titles (ANRPTS) at https://anrpts.gov.mr.

The application requires basic personal details such as full name, date of birth, passport information, and the purpose of the visit, which could range from tourism to business or other reasons.

Applicants must also upload a passport-style photo and a scanned copy of their passport. Once the application is processed and approved, travelers will receive an e-Visa document that includes a QR code, which must be printed and brought with them upon arrival. Upon entry, biometric data will be collected to finalize the visa process.

Exemptions to the e-Visa requirement

While most travelers are required to obtain an e-Visa, citizens from 11 countries are exempt from this requirement.

These nations include Algeria, Burkina Faso, Chad, Côte d’Ivoire, Gambia, Guinea-Bissau, Libya, Mali, Niger, Senegal, and Tunisia. Nationals from these countries can continue to visit Mauritania without needing to apply for an e-Visa.

Visa fees and payment process

The cost for the e-Visa application varies depending on the duration of stay. The fee for a 30-day visa is approximately €55 or $60.