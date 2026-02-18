The Federal High Court in Ilorin has ordered the seizure of nine trucks loaded with solid minerals linked to illegal mining in Kwara and Oyo States.

This development was confirmed in a statement released by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on its official X account on Wednesday.

The action is part of the EFCC’s ongoing crackdown on unlicensed mining and transportation of minerals in the region, aimed at curbing illegal exploitation of the country’s mineral resources.

What they are saying

The EFCC stated that Justice Abimbola Awogboro granted the order following an ex parte application by the Commission. The trucks were intercepted during a sting operation on February 1, 2026, which also resulted in the arrest of several suspects. Investigations revealed that the minerals were mined and transported without lawful authority.

“The Ilorin Zonal Directorate of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Tuesday, February 17, 2026, secured an interim attachment order on nine trucks loaded with assorted solid minerals, as well as the final forfeiture of the contents of another truck, in a sustained crackdown on illegal mining activities in Kwara and Oyo States. The order was granted by Justice Abimbola Awogboro of the Federal High Court sitting in Ilorin following an ex parte application by the EFCC,” the statement read in part.

The Commission sought the interim attachment of the vehicles under Sections 6(d), 7(2), and 34(1) of the EFCC (Establishment) Act, 2004, as well as Section 329 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act. The court order prevents disposal, sale, lease, mortgage, or tampering with the trucks and their contents pending the conclusion of investigations.

Specifics of the interim attachment and forfeiture

EFCC counsel, Cosmas Ugwu, presented a ten-paragraph affidavit from investigator Ali Aji Muhammed, confirming that the trucks were carrying minerals sourced from unlicensed miners. Justice Awogboro granted the application, ordering the interim forfeiture of the nine trucks and the minerals they contained.

The affected vehicles include a Dongfeng truck (T23-938-LA), a DAF truck (DKU 566 XA), a Shacman truck (AAA 95 YN), and a Howo truck (TRE 419 YJ).

In a related development, the court also ordered the final forfeiture of minerals contained in a truck (LRN 122 XXX) that had been declared unclaimed and subsequently came into the Commission’s possession.

The seizures highlight the ongoing enforcement measures against illegal mining operations in Nigeria.

Flashback

Illegal mining has been a recurring challenge in the country. In July 2025, the EFCC arrested seven Chinese nationals and four Nigerians for similar offences in Akwa Ibom State. The arrests were conducted by operatives from the Uyo Zonal Directorate at Emem-Asuk community in the Eastern Obolo Local Government Area.

In March 2025, Minister of Solid Minerals Development Dr. Dele Alake announced that since the Mining Marshals began operations on March 21, 2024, with officials largely from the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, 327 illegal mining suspects had been arrested and 143 prosecuted nationwide.

In Plateau State in 2025, four Chinese nationals were convicted for illegal mining, deported, banned from re-entry, and had N134 million forfeited to the federal government.

These past actions reflect Nigeria’s consistent enforcement against unlicensed mining activities and foreign exploitation of its mineral resources.

What you should know

Nigeria’s solid mineral sector holds immense economic potential. The Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Mr. Dele Alake, revealed during the United Nations General Assembly in New York in September 2023 that the country’s mineral resources are valued at over $700 billion.

Despite lagging behind other African nations in mining output, Nigeria’s deposits include lithium-hosted pegmatite rocks in Nasarawa, Kwara, Oyo, Abuja, and Kebbi, while graphite is found in Kaduna.

The minister emphasized Nigeria’s readiness for direct foreign investment and international partnerships in the solid minerals sector.

However, the nation’s underdeveloped mining industry contributes only a small portion to its gross domestic product. Recent enforcement actions, such as the seizure of trucks in Ilorin, demonstrate the government’s efforts to regulate illegal mining and strengthen the sector.

Adding an international dimension, the Chinese government has rejected claims by five US lawmakers that Chinese nationals are sponsoring illegal mining and funding armed groups in Nigeria. The Chinese Embassy described the allegations as baseless and stressed that Chinese companies operating in Nigeria comply with local laws, support communities, protect the environment, and collaborate with authorities to improve mining governance.