The Chinese government has rejected allegations by five United States lawmakers that it is sponsoring illegal mining and funding militias in Nigeria, describing the claims as completely baseless.

The rebuttal was contained in a statement issued on Thursday by the Chinese Embassy in Nigeria in response to a bill introduced in the US Congress.

The development adds a diplomatic dimension to ongoing debates over mining governance, security, and foreign involvement in Nigeria’s extractive sector.

The proposed US legislation linked alleged illegal mining activities by Chinese nationals to terrorism financing and religious violence in Nigeria.

However, the Chinese authorities insisted that their nationals and companies are required to comply strictly with Nigerian laws and regulations.

What they are saying

The Chinese Embassy said it was deeply dissatisfied with what it described as false accusations by the US lawmakers.

It maintained that China has zero tolerance for illegal mining activities and rejected claims of funding militant groups.

“We express our firm opposition and strong dissatisfaction, and request that the relevant media immediately cease spreading such false information.”

“The Chinese Embassy has consistently required Chinese companies and citizens overseas to strictly abide by the laws and regulations of the host country.”

“The overwhelming majority of Chinese mining companies in Nigeria have set an exemplary record of compliance with Nigerian laws and regulations.”

“It must be emphasised that Chinese mining enterprises in Nigeria are victims of terrorist activities.”

The embassy added that Chinese companies actively support local communities, protect the environment, and contribute to bilateral cooperation and employment, while pledging continued collaboration with Nigerian authorities to strengthen mining governance.

Backstory

Earlier this week, five Republican lawmakers in the US Congress introduced a bill titled “Nigeria Religious Freedom and Accountability Act of 2026.” The sponsors are Riley Moore, Chris Smith, Bill Huizenga, Brian Mast, and Mario Diaz-Balart.

The bill seeks to address what the lawmakers described as religious persecution and mass atrocities in Nigeria.

The lawmakers alleged that Chinese nationals engaged in illegal mining operations are paying protection money to armed groups.

They urged the US Secretary of State to work with the Nigerian government to counter what they termed hostile foreign exploitation.

The bill linked illegal mining activities to terrorism financing and religious violence, particularly in the Middle Belt region.

It claimed that militant groups have carried out organised attacks involving killings, abductions, destruction of property, and displacement of civilians.

Some of the sponsors have previously supported the designation of Nigeria as a Country of Particular Concern over religious freedom issues, intensifying scrutiny of the country’s internal security challenges.

What you should know

The Chinese Embassy stated that it respects Nigeria’s sovereignty and supports efforts to strengthen mining governance in accordance with Nigerian laws.