The Lagos State Government has clarified that a recent Abuja court order restraining Vehicle Inspection Officers (VIO) from impounding vehicles or imposing fines on motorists does not apply within Lagos State.

The clarification was contained in a statement issued on Monday by Mr. Lawal Pedro, SAN, Honourable Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Lagos State.

The statement follows public confusion over reports suggesting that the Abuja ruling on VIO powers in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) affects the operations of the Lagos State Vehicle Inspection Service (VIS), setting the tone for how traffic enforcement will continue in the state.

What they are saying

The Lagos State Ministry of Justice said the Court of Appeal, Abuja, affirmed a Federal High Court ruling that VIOs in the FCT are not empowered by law to stop, impound, or confiscate vehicles or impose fines on motorists.

The judgments were based on the absence of statutory authority for the respondents in that suit, including the Director of Road Transport and the Minister of the FCT, to exercise such powers.

“The judgments of the Federal High Court and the Court of Appeal, Abuja, though binding, are not of general application or of nationwide effect in Nigeria.”

“Only parties to the suit and any State that has no statute on VIO like FCT Abuja are bound by the judgments.”

The Ministry stressed that the clarification became necessary to correct misconceptions and reiterated that VIS enforcement in Lagos remains lawful and fully backed by state legislation.

How Lagos VIS operates

The Ministry noted that Nigeria’s federal structure grants both the Federal and State Governments legislative authority, with vehicle inspection and traffic management classified as residual matters reserved for states.

Unlike the FCT, Lagos operates under the Lagos State Transport Sector Reform Law, which empowers the State Vehicle Inspection Service (VIS) to inspect and regulate vehicles, conduct pre-registration inspections, issue Road Worthiness Certificates, and enforce traffic regulations in collaboration with other agencies.

VIS officers are authorised under Lagos law to inspect vehicles and issue compliance directives.

Fines are issued through tickets, payable immediately or within 48 hours of issuance.

Motorists have the right to defend themselves or challenge any ticket in court.

The government emphasised that the statutory framework in Lagos clearly establishes the legality and constitutionality of VIS operations in the state.

Backstory

In October 2024, the Federal High Court in Abuja barred the Vehicle Inspection Office (VIO) from stopping, impounding, or confiscating vehicles and from imposing fines on motorists within the FCT. The ruling followed a fundamental rights enforcement suit filed by human rights lawyer Abubakar Marshal, who argued that the VIO and other officials had exceeded their legal mandate.

The suit named the Director of Road Transport, the Area Commander of Jabi, the team leader of Jabi, and the Minister of the FCT as respondents.

Justice Evelyn Maha ruled that the respondents lacked statutory authority to stop vehicles, confiscate them, or impose fines.

The court described such actions as wrongful and unlawful, issuing a perpetual injunction restraining the respondents from continuing the practices.

The judgment held that any further attempts to enforce such actions in the FCT would amount to a violation of motorists’ fundamental rights to freedom of movement and property.

What you should know

Beyond the legal clarification, Lagos has continued to expand the scope and technology underpinning its Vehicle Inspection Service operations. The state has intensified its use of digital enforcement tools aimed at improving compliance and road safety across major corridors.

In March 2025, the state announced plans to deploy about 3,000 e-police and speed limit cameras, with installations already completed on Alapere–Ogudu Road, Mobolaji Bank Anthony Way, Allen Junction, and Nurudeen Olowopopo Road in Ikeja.

Speed limit violations attract a N50,000 fine, while motorists retain the right to contest penalties.

The VIS has introduced an online roadworthiness recertification platform for certificate renewals without physical visits to inspection centres.

In February 2025, Lagos announced a partnership with Huawei Technologies to deploy new Intelligent Transport System sites, complementing existing Automatic Number Plate Recognition cameras.

The Lagos State Government maintains that all transport and traffic enforcement in the state will continue strictly in accordance with its laws, warning that any motorist who disobeys or assaults a VIS officer on duty will face arrest and prosecution.