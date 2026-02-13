Agusto & Co.’s 2026 Economic Roundtable convened senior banking executives, regulators, investors and policymakers to examine Nigeria’s ongoing banking recapitalisation and its implications for financial system resilience, credit expansion, investor confidence and longterm economic growth.

A high-level panel featuring leaders from Access Bank, Tolaram, Cowry Asset Management, the World Bank and Agusto & Co. explored capital adequacy, risk management and credit allocation, while Agusto Consulting provided a macroeconomic outlook for 2026—reinforcing Agusto & Co.’s commitment to objective research and thought leadership that supports Nigeria’s evolving financial landscape.

Themed “Nigeria’s Banking Recapitalisation: What Does It Mean for the Nigerian Economy?”, the roundtable convened policymakers, financial leaders, and industry stakeholders to critically examine the implications of the ongoing recapitalisation exercise. Beyond the quantum of capital being raised, discussions focused on what this new phase means for financial system resilience, credit quality, investor confidence, and sustainable economic growth.

Speaking at the event, Mrs. Yinka Adelekan, Managing Director, Agusto & Co. Limited, emphasised the need for informed dialogue at a time of significant structural change within the financial system.

“This Roundtable comes at a defining moment for Nigeria’s banking sector.

As recapitalisation unfolds, it is crucial that we create space for informed dialogue on what it truly means for economic stability and growth. By convening this forum, we also honour our founder’s legacy, ensuring that recapitalisation strengthens not just bank balance sheets, but the future of Nigeria’s financial system” Adelekan noted.

Delivering the keynote address, Mr. Matthew Verghis, Country Director, World Bank in Nigeria, underscored the importance of positioning recapitalisation as a tool for economic transformation as well as the strategic opportunities that lie ahead.

“A stronger banking system creates the foundation to finance Nigeria’s long-term ambitions — from empowering MSMEs and expanding productive capacity to unlocking large-scale infrastructure development. The opportunity before us is clear: to convert stronger balance sheets into deeper intermediation, greater resilience, and inclusive growth that accelerates Nigeria’s journey toward a more competitive and sustainable economy.”

A high-level panel discussion further examined the practical implications of recapitalisation for banks, corporates, and the wider economy. Panelists included Mr. Roosevelt Ogbonnaya, Managing Director, Access Bank Plc; Mr. Deepak Bhojak, Group Treasurer, Africa Consumer Business, Tolaram; Mr. Matthew Verghis, Country Director, World Bank in Nigeria; Mr. Johnson Chukwu, Managing Director, Cowry Asset Management; and Mr. Isaac Babatunde, Executive Director, Agusto & Co. The panel shared perspectives on capital adequacy, risk management, credit allocation, and the role of the banking sector in supporting sustainable economic growth.

Jimi Ogbobine, Head, Agusto Consulting (a wholly owned subsidiary of Agusto & Co), also presented a brief macroeconomic overview, offering an in-depth analysis of the key economic themes and key uncertainties shaping the nation’s economic trajectory in 2026

The roundtable concluded with an interactive engagement session, fostering dialogue and collaboration among stakeholders committed to strengthening Nigeria’s financial system and economic prospects.

