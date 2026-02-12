The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd) remitted N14.706 trillion in statutory payments to the Federal Government between January and December 2025.

The figures were disclosed in the company’s Monthly Report Summary for December 2025.

The report also showed that the national oil company generated N60.5 trillion in total revenue for the year and recorded a profit after tax of N5.76 trillion, reflecting strong financial performance and increased contributions to government coffers.

What the report is saying

NNPC Ltd’s latest monthly report highlights a significant rise in statutory remittances to the Federal Government in 2025.

Statutory remittances totalled N14.706 trillion for full-year 2025.

Total revenue for the year stood at N60.5 trillion.

Profit after tax (PAT) was N5.76 trillion.

Natural gas production reached 6,914 million standard cubic feet per day in December 2025. This is up from 6,968 million standard cubic feet per day (mmscf/d) recorded in November.

“December production performance was affected by planned Maintenance work at Stardeep-Agbami, Renaissance-Estuary Area (EA) and unplanned production facility outages,” the report stated.

More Insights

The report also provided updates on major gas infrastructure projects being executed by the company. These projects are central to boosting domestic gas supply and strengthening the country’s energy value chain.

On the Ajaokuta-Kaduna-Kano Gas Pipeline project, NNPC confirmed that mainline welding works have been completed as scheduled.

Work is ongoing to finalise the Intermediate Pressure Stations and Block Valve Stations along the AKK corridor.

For the OB3 River Niger Crossing, the company has completed early works and commenced pilot hole drilling.

NNPC stated that both projects remain on track for completion as planned, underscoring ongoing efforts to expand gas transmission capacity across the country.

What this means

The NNPC Ltd figures demonstrate its growing role as a key driver of Nigeria’s fiscal and energy outcomes.

With major maintenance cycles concluding and strategic gas projects advancing, the company is positioned to increase government revenue contributions, strengthen domestic energy supply, and support broader economic growth in 2026 and beyond.

What you should know

The company announced that it recorded a Profit After Tax of N5.4 trillion from total revenue of N45.1 trillion for the full year ended 2024.

NNPC Ltd plays a central role in Nigeria’s oil and gas industry as the state-owned energy company responsible for upstream, midstream, and downstream operations. Its statutory remittances form a major component of federally collected revenues.

In December, Nairametrics reported that the company has remitted a total of N12.117 trillion in statutory payments to the Federal Government between January and October 2025.

In December, President Bola Tinubu approved the cancellation of a substantial portion of debts owed by the NNPC Ltd to the Federation Account, wiping off about $1.42 billion and N5.57 trillion.