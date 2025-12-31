The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd) has remitted a total of N12.117 trillion in statutory payments to the Federal Government between January and October 2025.

This is according to the NNPC Ltd Monthly Report Summary for November 2025.

The company also posted profit after tax (PAT) of N502 billion in November, up from N447 billion in October, signaling improved market conditions.

In November alone, the report said NNPC Ltd generated N4.358 trillion in revenue, demonstrating sustained earnings momentum despite marginal fluctuations in production output.

What the data is saying

According to the report, hydrocarbon production averaged 6,968 million standard cubic feet per day (mmscf/d) in November, slightly lower than October’s 6,997 mmscf/d.

The marginal decline was largely due to planned maintenance activities across key assets, including Esso-Erha, Stardeep-Agbami, and Renaissance-Estuary Area.

“November production performance was largely due to planned maintenance activities across key assets …nearing completion, with production recovery expected at the end of December 2025 and continued delays with WAEP first oil,” NNPC Ltd said.

NNPC Ltd reaffirmed that it is prioritising the completion of its 2025 Turn Around Maintenance (TAM) schedule and accelerating production initiatives from Joint Venture (JV), Production Sharing Contract (PSC), and NEPL assets to support the 2026 production plan.

The company’s performance comes against the backdrop of Nigeria’s broader efforts to boost energy security and government revenues, with strategic maintenance cycles nearing completion and gas infrastructure projects progressing steadily.

NNPC Ltd is progressing key gas projects, with early works underway on the OB3 River Niger Crossing and the AKK Gas Pipeline on track for completion in 2026.

What this means

The NNPC Ltd figures demonstrate its growing role as a key driver of Nigeria’s fiscal and energy outcomes.

With major maintenance cycles concluding and strategic gas projects advancing, the company is positioned to increase government revenue contributions, strengthen domestic energy supply, and support broader economic growth in 2026 and beyond.

The results also signal that sector reforms—ranging from operational efficiency measures to infrastructure investment—are translating into tangible financial and strategic outcomes, reinforcing NNPC Ltd’s centrality to Nigeria’s energy and fiscal landscape.

What you should know

Earlier this week, the Group Chief Executive Officer of NNPC Limited, Bayo Ojulari announced that the company has completed the main pipeline line of the Ajaokuta–Kaduna–Kano (AKK) gas project.

The completion of the AKK pipeline main line positions NNPC to significantly expand gas availability in northern Nigeria, a region long constrained by limited energy infrastructure.

Also, Nairametrics reported that President Bola Tinubu approved the cancellation of a substantial portion of debts owed by the NNPC Ltd to the Federation Account, wiping off about $1.42 billion and N5.57 trillion.