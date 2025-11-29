The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd) has reported a significant surge in revenue, hitting N5.08 trillion in October 2025, up from N4.27 trillion recorded in September.

The figures are contained in the company’s Monthly Report Summary for October 2025.

According to the report, NNPC Ltd’s profit after tax (PAT) rose sharply to N447 billion in October, compared to N216 billion in September, signalling stronger operational efficiency, improved market conditions, and enhanced cost optimisation strategies deployed by the national oil company.

Natural Gas Production Rises, oil declines

The report shows that production hit 6,997 million standard cubic feet per day (mmscf/d) in October, up from 6,284 mmscf/d in September.

Gas sales, reported on an M-2 basis, climbed to 4,713 mmscf/d, marking a significant increase from 3,443 mmscf/d recorded in the previous month.

The rise in gas output and sales underscores NNPC Ltd’s continued efforts to strengthen Nigeria’s gas value chain and boost supply to power plants, industries, and export terminals.

Crude oil production experienced a slight dip, falling to 1.58 million barrels of oil per day (mmbopd) in October from 1.61 mmbopd in September.

More insights

Providing further insight into its infrastructure drive, NNPC Ltd reported accelerated progress on the Ajaokuta-Kaduna-Kano (AKK) Gas Pipeline.

The company stated that additional resources have been deployed to fast-track construction activities across multiple locations.

The report adds: “Additional resources have been deployed, thereby fast-tracking construction activities across multiple fronts with a clear line of sight to mainline completion before end 2025.”

The AKK project, a crucial component of Nigeria’s gas infrastructure expansion, is expected to significantly enhance domestic gas utilisation and spur industrial growth upon completion.

NNPC Ltd also stated that it will continue to sustain industry-wide collaboration and drive production recovery initiatives.

According to the report, the company plans to initiate and complete all scheduled facility maintenance activities in Stardeep–Agbami, Esso–Erha, Renaissance–EA, and OML 42 within the November/December window.

According to the report, production levels during the period remain temporarily moderated due to the following:

Ongoing planned maintenance activities across key assets, including Usan and SEPNU

Continued delays in the commencement of operations in WAEP (OML 71 & 72)

Recent flooding incidents that led to well shut-ins in OML 143

NNPC added that full production recovery is planned for mid-December.

What you should know

During the week, NNPCL announced that it recorded a Profit After Tax of N5.4 trillion from total revenue of N45.1 trillion for the full year ended 2024.

NNPC Limited, the statement said, is accelerating investments across upstream operations, gas infrastructure, and clean energy to extend growth into the next decade.

Earlier this month, the company set a target of attracting $60 billion in investments by 2030 through strategic partnerships aimed at driving Africa’s energy transformation.