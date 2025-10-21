The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) has reported a revenue of N4.27 trillion and a profit after tax of N216 billion for September 2025, reflecting a solid financial performance across its operations.

This was contained in NNPC Limited’s Monthly Report Summary – September 2025, released on Tuesday.

According to the report, the results were driven by steady crude oil and condensate production, robust gas output, and improved efficiency in its upstream and midstream segments. NNPCL recorded an average crude oil and condensate production of 1.61 million barrels per day, while natural gas output stood at 6,284 million standard cubic feet per day.

When compared to August 2025, the September figures reflected a slight decline in crude oil and condensate production, which dropped from 1.64 million barrels per day in August to 1.61 million barrels per day.

Gas production also fell from 6,949 million standard cubic feet per day to 6,284 million standard cubic feet per day, reflecting reduced output during the period.

Operational performance, fuel supply, and remittances

The report further highlighted continued efficiency across key operational areas. Upstream pipeline availability averaged 96%, reflecting stable infrastructure performance during the period.

Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) availability at NNPC Retail stations averaged 77%, indicating sustained fuel supply across the country.

It also showed that cumulative statutory payments made by the company between January and August 2025 totalled N10.07 trillion.

More insights

The report further revealed that NNPCL sustained key operational and project delivery efforts across its upstream and midstream segments to enhance output stability and expand Nigeria’s gas infrastructure network.

Production levels during the period were temporarily moderated due to scheduled maintenance activities, including those at the Nigeria LNG (NLNG) facility, alongside the phased recovery of previously shut-in assets and delays in the commencement of operations at OMLs 71 and 72. Despite these temporary setbacks, NNPCL said collaborative engagements with partners were ongoing to restore full production capacity.

On the Ajaokuta–Kaduna–Kano (AKK) gas pipeline, the company stated that sustained focus was being directed toward completing the mainline works, with substantial progress recorded.

The project, which stood at 88% completion as of September, remains a critical part of Nigeria’s gas expansion strategy designed to supply natural gas to industries and power plants across the northern corridor.

Similarly, implementation of a revised execution strategy for the River Niger Crossing section of the Obiafu–Obrikom–Oben (OB3) gas pipeline is underway to ensure completion within the revised timeline.

The 113-kilometre portion of the pipeline has already been commissioned and is transporting about 300 million standard cubic feet per day (mmscf/d) of gas — including 250 mmscf/d from AHL and 50 mmscf/d from Platform, Chorus, and Xenergi.