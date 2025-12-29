The Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited has completed the main pipeline line of the Ajaokuta–Kaduna–Kano (AKK) gas project, marking a major milestone in efforts to expand gas supply to northern Nigeria.

The Group Chief Executive Officer of NNPC Limited, Bayo Ojulari disclosed this on Sunday after a meeting with President Bola Tinubu in Lagos.

The completion, according to Ojulari, allows NNPC to move into the next phase of the project, which involves connecting facilities and distribution infrastructure to enable gas delivery across key northern cities.

What NNPC Ltd is saying

Ojulari said the completion of the AKK pipeline main line was achieved after overcoming long-standing technical challenges, including crossing the River Niger.

“You remember sometime in summer, we were able to cross the River Niger which has been a struggle for many years,” Ojulari said.

“By completing this main line, what that means is that we can begin to make all the connections to the main line, which we will do in the earlier parts of next year.

“And why that is very important is that that brings gas in its full form into the northern part of Nigeria. We’re looking at Kaduna, Kano, and also of course, Ajaokuta, and Abuja where we begin to see industrialisation, industrial parks taking gas for gas-based industry, fertilizer plants, as well as generating power,” he added.

He attributed recent operational improvements to structural reforms within NNPC, noting that oil production has increased from about 1.5 million barrels per day in 2024 to over 1.7 million barrels per day in 2025.

Gas production has also risen, increasing from about 6.5 billion standard cubic feet per day to over 7 billion standard cubic feet per day, which Ojulari said reflects the impact of internal restructuring and investment decisions.

What this means

The completion of the AKK pipeline main line positions NNPC to significantly expand gas availability in northern Nigeria, a region long constrained by limited energy infrastructure.

Ojulari said the company’s key focus in 2026 will be increasing oil and gas production by attracting new investments, with a target of at least 1.8 million barrels per day in oil output next year.

He said President Tinubu has mandated NNPC to attract $30 billion in investments by 2030 and boost oil production to two million barrels per day by 2027, highlighting the strategic value of the AKK gas pipeline to Nigeria’s long-term energy and industrial goals.

What you should know