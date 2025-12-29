ipNXsigned an MoU with the Katsina State Government to design, develop, and deploy high-capacity broadband infrastructure, supporting e-Government, e-Health, and e-Learning services.

The initiative aligns with the Federal Government’s National Broadband Alliance for Nigeria (NBAN) and aims to accelerate digital transformation, improve connectivity, and boost socio-economic development across Katsina State.

The project will expand ipNX’s FTTH footprint in Northern Nigeria, bridging the digital divide and driving innovation, with potential to increase GDP per capita by 1.5% over five years.

In a landmark step toward advancing Katsina State’s digital economy, Nigeria’s leading information and communications technology (ICT) company, ipNX, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Katsina State Government to drive the design, development, and deployment of critical digital infrastructure across the state.

The partnership underscores the shared commitment of both parties to leverage technology as a catalyst for inclusive growth, improved public service delivery, and sustainable socio-economic development.

The MoU signing ceremony, which took place recently at the Continental Event Centre, Katsina, marks a significant milestone in the state’s digital transformation journey.

The collaboration is aligned with the Federal Government’s National Broadband Alliance for Nigeria (NBAN) initiative and aims to accelerate the rollout of digital infrastructure nationwide, ensuring that broadband connectivity is accessible, affordable, and impactful for all Nigerians.

Under the agreement, ipNX will extend high-capacity broadband infrastructure across key locations, including Katsina City, Funtua, and Daura, laying the foundation for a connected and digitally enabled state. The project will support the deployment of next-generation Fiber-to-the-Home (FTTH) networks to power critical platforms such as e-Government, e-Health, and e-Learning, thereby enhancing service delivery and improving access to essential services for citizens across various communities.

Speaking on the initiative, Dr Olusola Teniola, Director, Strategic Business Initiatives, ipNX, emphasized the company’s commitment to supporting government-led digital transformation initiatives across Nigeria.

“This partnership with the Katsina State Government is another testament to ipNX’s mission to build the robust digital infrastructure that enables economic growth and social development. Through this MoU, we will deliver resilient, high-speed broadband networks that support e-Government services, digital healthcare, and modern learning platforms. Our goal is to ensure that technology becomes an enabler of opportunity for every citizen, regardless of location,” he stated.

The collaboration also aligns with ipNX’s strategic expansion of its FoS and FTTH footprints across Northern Nigeria, with Katsina, Kano, Kaduna and Yobe identified as critical hubs for the next phase of growth. The initiative is expected to drive increased broadband penetration, which studies show can contribute to an approximate 1.5% increase in GDP per capita over the next five years, reinforcing the economic case for sustained investment in digital infrastructure.

As the project unfolds, it is expected to bridge the digital divide, stimulate innovation, and firmly position Katsina State as a key participant in Nigeria’s evolving digital landscape.