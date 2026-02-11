Arik Air’s Boeing 737-700, operating flight W3 740 from Lagos to Port Harcourt, was diverted to Benin on Wednesday following a mid-air engine issue.

The disclosure was confirmed in a statement by the Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB) and aviation stakeholders.

The crew detected abnormal indications on one of the aircraft’s engines during the cruise phase, prompting a precautionary shutdown and diversion to the nearest suitable airport in line with safety protocols.

What they are saying

The NSIB confirmed that the aircraft, registered as 5N-MJF, experienced abnormal engine readings while en route to Port Harcourt, leading the pilots to shut down the affected engine and divert. The flight landed safely in Benin, with all passengers and crew disembarking without injuries.

“In accordance with established safety procedures, the flight crew conducted a precautionary engine shutdown and diverted to the nearest suitable airport, Benin.”

“The aircraft landed without incident, and all passengers and crew disembarked normally.”

“No injuries have been reported. Preliminary observations at the diversion airport indicate significant damage to the affected engine based on initial visual assessment.”

Preliminary inspections suggest substantial damage to the engine, though a full investigation is ongoing to determine the cause.

Investigation begins

The NSIB has launched a formal investigation under ICAO Annex 13 and relevant Nigerian civil aviation regulations. A preliminary assessment team has been deployed to Benin to secure the aircraft, collect evidence, interview crew and witnesses, and retrieve flight data and cockpit voice recordings.

The bureau is coordinating with the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Arik Air, and other stakeholders.

A preliminary report is expected within 30 days, with a final report following the completion of the investigation.

The investigation aims to determine the sequence of events, contributing factors, and any procedural or mechanical issues that may have caused the engine anomaly.

Flashback

In recent years, Nigeria has recorded several aviation incidents, though most passengers and crew remained unharmed. These events highlight ongoing operational safety challenges.

In April 2024, a Dana Air MD82 skidded off the runway in Lagos after nosewheel retraction; all 89 occupants were safe.

In January 2025, a Max Air Boeing 737 experienced a nose landing gear collapse at Kano; no injuries occurred.

In December 2025, a Hawker 800XP private jet operated by Flybird Aircraft Management Services suffered a nose gear collapse during a non-scheduled flight; all eight occupants escaped unharmed.

These past incidents reflect the importance of safety protocols and rapid response during in-flight anomalies.

What you should know

Arik Air has navigated multiple operational and regulatory challenges in recent years.

These developments, combined with the latest diversion, highlight the airline’s ongoing operational and financial challenges amid efforts to maintain safety and regulatory compliance.