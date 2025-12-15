The Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB) has launched an investigation into a private jet incident at the Malam Aminu Kano International Airport.

The probe followed the collapse of the aircraft’s nose landing gear during landing on Sunday, with all eight occupants escaping unhurt.

The development was disclosed in a statement issued by the Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau and signed by its Director of Public Affairs and Family Assistance, Mrs Bimbo Oladeji.

The aircraft, a Hawker 800XP private jet operated by Flybird Aircraft Management Services Limited, was on a non-scheduled domestic passenger flight from Abuja to Kano when the incident occurred at about 10:34 a.m. local time.

What NSIB is saying

According to NSIB, the flight crew had earlier reported a landing gear indication anomaly while approaching Kano and requested multiple low passes over the runway to allow air traffic controllers to visually confirm the landing gear position.

Kano Tower confirmed during each pass that all three landing gears appeared fully extended.

The aircraft subsequently landed on Runway 06, but the nose landing gear collapsed during the landing roll. All passengers and crew members disembarked safely, and no injuries were reported.

“There were eight persons on board, comprising two cockpit crew members, one cabin crew member, and five passengers.

‎”During the approach phase into Kano, the flight crew reported a landing gear indication anomaly and requested multiple low passes over the runway to allow air traffic controllers to visually confirm the landing gear position.

‎”Kano Tower confirmed on each low pass that all three landing gears appeared fully extended.

‘The aircraft subsequently positioned for landing on Runway 06 and touched down at about 10:34 hours local time,” the statement read in part.

More insights

NSIB said it had activated its Go-Team to begin a full investigation into the incident, adding that investigators would examine the aircraft systems, operational procedures, maintenance records, and crew actions to determine the circumstances that led to the occurrence.

The bureau stressed that the investigation was not aimed at apportioning blame or liability but at identifying safety issues and preventing future occurrences.

“The bureau wishes to assure the public that this investigation is not conducted to apportion blame or liability, but to identify safety issues and prevent future occurrences,” the statement noted.

NSIB added that further updates would be provided as the investigation progresses.