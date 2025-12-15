The governor of Ebonyi State, Francis Nwifuru, announced on Sunday that all categories of civil servants in the state will receive a N150,000 Christmas bonus, a move he said reflects his administration’s commitment to improving workers’ welfare despite fiscal constraints.

Mr. Nwifuru made the announcement during a church service at the Government House Chapel in Abakaliki, the state capital, addressing congregants that included senior government officials and public employees. The bonus, he said, would be paid to workers across the state’s civil service, without exception, ahead of the Christmas holidays.

The governor framed the decision as a response to the economic pressures facing households, particularly during the festive season, noting that the state’s revenues over the past year had been modest. Even so, he said, his administration had chosen to prioritize the wellbeing of public servants.

What he said

“This administration remains committed to the welfare of our workers,” Mr. Nwifuru said, according to a statement released after the service. “Even with limited resources, we must find ways to support those who keep the state running.”

The announcement comes at a time when many Nigerian states are grappling with rising costs, currency volatility and tight budgets, making discretionary spending increasingly difficult. Christmas bonuses for civil servants, once common in parts of the country, have become less predictable as state governments weigh competing demands.

In addition to the bonus, Nwifuru addressed the forthcoming local government elections in Ebonyi, promising a transparent process and pledging not to interfere in candidate selection. He said he had no preferred aspirant and had not endorsed anyone ahead of the polls.

“The will of the people must prevail,” he said. “The people must choose their representatives freely, without pressure or interference from any quarter.”

What you should know

The governor also reiterated his directive that political appointees who intend to contest in the local government elections must resign their positions in accordance with electoral laws and guidelines. He emphasized that his office would not play a role in determining who emerges as chairman or councilor at the local level.

“It is not my responsibility to pick chairmen for local government areas,” he said. “If you are an appointee and you want to contest, you must resign, as the law requires.”

Nwifuru’s remarks appear aimed at reassuring both civil servants and political actors of his administration’s priorities: cushioning workers against economic strain while committing to a competitive and rules-based electoral process. Whether the bonus and the electoral assurances will translate into broader public confidence remains to be seen, but the announcements signal an effort by the state government to project stability and responsiveness as the year draws to a close.