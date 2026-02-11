Zedcrest Group has unveiled a new cohort of SME business partners for its “A Taste of Nigeria” initiative, deepening its commitment to strengthening the SME economy by promoting MadeinNigeria brands and reducing dependence on imported goods.

The 2025/2026 cohort includes Pedro’s Ogogoro, Loom Chocolate, Lim Lim Foods, Dang, Kokari Coconuts, Tquart Foods, Bature Brewery, Happy Coffee, Dulce’s Jam, and MySibi, who will benefit from bulk purchases, expanded market access, tailored financing, brand visibility, and longterm strategic partnerships.

With Nigeria’s import bill rising to ₦46.8 trillion in the first three quarters of 2025, the initiative aims to boost local consumption, strengthen value chains, and support economic resilience—supported by a new weekly video series on Zedcrest Group’s YouTube channel showcasing the entrepreneurs behind the products.

In line with its commitment to strengthening Nigeria's SME economy, Zedcrest Group, a leading financial services company, has unveiled a new cohort of business partners, reinforcing its support for local entrepreneurs through its A Taste of Nigeria initiative.

Launched in 2024, A Taste of Nigeria was created to encourage the patronage of proudly Made-in-Nigeria products among Nigerians at home and in the diaspora, while addressing structural economic challenges such as the country’s continued dependence on imported goods.

The initiative followed a period of significant macroeconomic pressure, including a 60 per cent depreciation of the naira in the same year.

Through the initiative, participating businesses gain access to growth-enabling opportunities including bulk product purchases, expanded market access, increased brand visibility, product showcases, tailored financing solutions, long-term strategic partnerships, among others.

Following a successful maiden edition that featured Nigerian brands such as Dala Liqueur, E’Sorae Home, Poshnoms, Gratia Foods, Arami Essentials, Jacque Lagos, ReelFruit, Pamii, and Oma’s Whole Foods, Zedcrest Group has unveiled a new cohort of partners for the 2025/2026 season.

The newly announced A Taste of Nigeria business partners include; Pedro’s Ogogoro, Loom Chocolate, Lim Lim Foods, Dang, Kokari Coconuts, Tquart Foods, Bature Brewery, Happy Coffee, Dulce’s Jam, and MySibi.

Commenting on the initiative, Oyinkansola Adeboye, Head of Brands and Communications at Zedcrest Group, said A Taste of Nigeria reflects the Group’s broader commitment to sustainable economic development.

“As a leading financial services institution, we recognise the role that entrepreneurs and SMEs play in ensuring economic growth. SMEs form the backbone of the Nigerian economy, and A Taste of Nigeria is one of the ways we are providing entrepreneurs with the tools, access, and visibility they need to scale their businesses.”

Adeboye added that while only a limited number of business partners have been unveiled in this cohort, more entrepreneurs across Nigeria are expected to benefit from the variety of events and initiatives planned throughout the year.

“We are proud to introduce our new cohort of business partners and to offer audiences a front-row seat into their journeys as entrepreneurs through a new video series that premieres soon. Beyond this, we have a robust pipeline of activities designed to support SME growth across the country. More details on these initiatives will be shared in the coming weeks.”

A Taste of Nigeria comes at a time when Nigeria’s import bill continues to rise. According to data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), the country imported ₦46.8 trillion worth of goods in the first three quarters of 2025, representing a 17.7 per cent increase compared to the same period in 2024, and a 30.5 per cent rise over full-year imports recorded in 2023.

By spotlighting local businesses and promoting domestic consumption, A Taste of Nigeria aims to support local value chains, strengthen the naira, and contribute to the development of a more resilient economy.

New episodes of the new “A Taste of Nigeria” video series premiere weekly on Zedcrest Group’s YouTube channel.

