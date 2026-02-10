The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) says troops of Operation Hadin Kai have neutralised more than 30 terrorists and facilitated the repatriation of over 700 Nigerian refugees within one week, following intensified military operations across the North East.

The disclosure was made on Monday by the Director of Defence Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. Michael Onoja, while briefing journalists on the Armed Forces of Nigeria’s nationwide operational activities over the past week.

He said the outcomes were achieved through aggressive, intelligence-driven ground and air operations targeting Boko Haram, Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) and Jama’atu Ahlis Sunna Lidda’awati wal-Jihad (JAS) elements, conducted in collaboration with air assets and local security groups.

What they are saying

Onoja said the military recorded significant tactical gains through coordinated clearance operations, raids and air interdiction missions across Borno, Yobe and Adamawa States. He noted that the operations focused on degrading terrorist leadership, disrupting logistics networks and rescuing victims held in captivity.

He said on January 30, troops conducting clearance operations in the Timbuktu Triangle around Kimba in Damboa Local Government Area of Borno State neutralised over 20 terrorists, including a notorious commander identified as Julaibib.

“Troops also uncovered and destroyed three major terrorist detention facilities along the Damboa–Gujba axis of the Timbuktu Triangle, capable of holding about 300 captives each, rescuing 70 victims during the operation.”

“In the same period, the second batch of about 700 Nigerian refugees was successfully repatriated from Cameroon through the Banki border in Bama LGA of Borno, with adequate security provided throughout the exercise.”

He said similar engagements were also recorded in Gwoza Local Government Area of Borno State, as well as in Hong and Mubi North Local Government Areas of Adamawa State.

More insights

The DHQ spokesperson explained that the week-long operations resulted not only in the neutralisation of terrorists but also in multiple arrests and recoveries, reflecting sustained pressure on insurgent networks. He said suspected kidnappers were apprehended, abducted victims were rescued, and assorted weapons and military equipment were recovered during the engagements.

Sustained ground offensives led to the arrest of terrorist logistics suppliers across the theatre of operations.

Air interdiction missions destroyed five suspected vehicle-borne improvised explosive devices along the Marguna road in Kaga Local Government Area of Borno State.

Recovered items included arms and ammunition used by terrorist elements to sustain attacks.

Onoja said the combination of ground and air operations continues to weaken the operational capacity of terrorist groups in the region.

Why this matter

The North East has remained the epicentre of insurgency-related violence for more than a decade, leading to mass displacement, loss of lives and disruption of economic activities.

Military successes that weaken terrorist groups and enable the safe return of displaced persons are critical to restoring stability in the region.

Neutralising terrorist commanders disrupts planning and coordination of attacks.

Destroying detention facilities reduces the ability of insurgents to hold civilians hostage.

Safe repatriation of refugees supports broader efforts at resettlement and recovery.

What you should know

Operation Hadin Kai is the Nigerian military’s counter-insurgency operation in the North East, covering Borno, Yobe and Adamawa States. The operation targets Boko Haram, ISWAP and other affiliated armed groups operating within the region.

The operation combines ground troop deployments with air support and intelligence-led missions.

It also works with local security groups to enhance community-level intelligence gathering.

Earlier this month, troops of the Joint Task Force (North East) neutralised the second-in-command of Boko Haram, Abu Khalid, during a night operation in the Sambisa Forest.