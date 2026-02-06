The Nigerian All-Share Index jumped 1,722.1 points to close at 171,727.5, surpassing the 171,000-mark for the first time ever.

This represented a 1.01% increase from the previous day’s close of 170,005.4, as trading activity picked up with market volume rising to 953 million shares, up from 712.9 million.

Market capitalization climbed to N110.2 trillion from N109.1 trillion, reflecting strong buying momentum, with Presco leading value traded at N11.2 billion on Customs Street.

What the data is saying

The ASI’s daily gain lifted its year-to-date performance to 10.36%, as the market held firmly above the 170,000 and 171,000 thresholds.

On the gainers’ chart, Nigerian Aviation, DeaP Cap, and Omatek posted strong performances, each advancing 10%. On the other hand, TIP and Daarcomm led the decliners, losing 9.74% and 7.32%, respectively.

Fidelity Bank dominated trading by volume, with 92.3 million shares exchanged, followed by CHAMS (69.2 million) and DeaP Cap (59.06 million). Access Holdings and Tantalizer completed the top five by volume, recording trades of 57.2 million and 48.5 million shares, respectively.

In terms of value, Presco led with transactions worth N11.2 billion, followed by MTNN (N3.5 billion), GTCO (N3.1 billion), Aradel (N2.7 billion), and Zenith Bank (N2.3 billion).

Top 5 Gainers

NAHCO — up 10.00% to N136.40

DeaP Cap — up 10.00% to N6.82

Omatek — up 10.00% to N2.64

Zichis — up 9.98% to N6.72

Austinlaz — up 9.98% to N5.40

Top 5 Losers

TIP — down 9.74% to N19.45

DAARCOMM — down 7.32% to N1.90

UCAP — down 6.55% to N18.55

WAPIC — down 5.71% to N3.30

FirstHoldCo — down 5.53% to N47.00

SWOOTs and FUGAZ

Among SWOOTs (stocks worth over N1 trillion), the market was bullish, with Aradel up 5.88%, Dangote Cement up 3.03%, Transcorp Hotel up 2.11%, MTNN up 1.66%, and Lafarge up 1.21%.

Within the FUGAZ group, Zenith Bank gained 0.54% and GTCO added 0.25%, while Access Holdings closed flat.

On the flip side, FirstHoldCo declined 5.53%, and UBA slipped 0.11%.

Why this matters

The ASI’s surge past 171,000 points signals firm bullish momentum, marking a strong recovery in investor confidence after a period of moderate activity.

Key SWOOT and FUGAZ stocks, including Aradel, Dangote Cement, MTNN, Zenith Bank, and FirstHoldCo, led gains, showing that large-cap stocks are driving the market.

For investors, the market’s upward trend presents opportunities, particularly in large-cap and high-performing sectors, though selective positioning remains important as volatility persists.

Market Outlook

The market’s daily gain of 1.02% reflects a return of bullish sentiment, which could push the All-Share Index above the 171,000 mark.

Continued strength in large-cap stocks may further sustain this upward momentum.