Beta Glass enters a new phase following the completed acquisition of its parent company’s Nigerian packaging operations by Helios Fund V, managed by Helios Investment Partners. The company builds on strong 2025 performance and is positioned for accelerated growth, improved operational excellence, and deeper support for Nigeria’s food and beverage industry.

CEO AlexGendishighlights pride in recent transformation and expresses confidence that Helios’s African market expertise will help drive long‑term value and sustainable expansion.

Following the announcement made in December 2025, Beta Glass Plc, West and Central Africa’s leading glass packaging manufacturer, has been informed by Frigoglass Group (or the “Group”) that it has completed the sale of the entirety of its shareholding in Frigoinvest Nigeria Holdings B.V. the holding company for its Nigerian packaging operations which includes its indirect stakes in Frigoglass Industries Nigeria Limited and Beta Glass Plc., to Helios Fund V (“Helios V”), a fund managed by Helios Investment Partners, a leading Africa-focused private investment firm.

This milestone marks a new chapter for Beta Glass Plc, building on a period of strong operational performance and record results delivered in 2025.

Beta Glass Plc remains well-positioned to accelerate growth, strengthen operational excellence, and deepen its role as a critical partner to Nigeria’s food and beverage industry.

Commenting on the transaction, the CEO of Beta Glass, Alex Gendis, stated, “ We are proud of the transformation and performance achieved by Beta Glass over the past three years, driven by the dedication of our people and the strength of our operations. We welcome Helios Investment Partners and look forward to leveraging their deep experience across African markets to unlock long-term value, drive sustainable growth, and reinforce our commitment to customers, employees, and stakeholders.”

Helios Investment Partners brings extensive experience investing in market-leading African businesses and is expected to support Beta Glass’s strategic ambitions, capital investment plans, and continued innovation within Nigeria’s manufacturing sector.

Beta Glass remains fully committed to operational continuity, excellence in product quality, and creating long-term value for its customers, employees, and partners.

About Beta Glass Plc

Beta Glass Plc is a leading manufacturer of quality glass packaging solutions for the beverage, pharmaceutical and food industries.

Headquartered in Lagos, Nigeria, the company also exports to Central and West African markets such as Ghana, Burkina Faso, the Ivory Coast, etc., serving both regional and international clients with a strong commitment to quality, innovation, and sustainability.

