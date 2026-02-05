Lafarge Africa Plc is expanding its Sagamu(3.5Mtpa) and Ashaka (2Mtpa) cement plants with new energy-efficient dry process facilities featuring preheater kilns, vertical raw mills, and roller presses—strengthening local production capacity and improving nationwide product availability.

Lafarge Africa Plc, a building solutions company and manufacturer of premium products and solutions brands across cement, mortar and readymix concrete, has reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening local cement production with the expansion of its Sagamu Cement Plant in Ogun State and Ashaka Cement Plant in Gombe State.

The two new plants will be dry plants with preheater kilns, vertical raw mills and roller presses for cement mills to make them energy efficient.

According to a notice sent to the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) and its investing public and signed by the company secretary, Adewunmi Alode, the expansion of the Ashakacem and Sagamu plants is expected to increase production capacity to 2m metric tonnes per annum and 3.5 million metric tonnes per annum respectively, upon completion.

It is expected to improve product availability and enhance Lafarge Africa’s ability to serve customers efficiently across key markets.

This expansion is coming after the announcement made last year that Huaxin Building Materials Group’s had acquired 83.81% of Lafarge Africa Plc and demonstrates their commitment to Nigeria’s infrastructural development.

Speaking on the expansion, the Group Managing Director/CEO, Lafarge Africa Plc, Lolu Alade-Akinyemi, stated that the expansion projects reflect the company’s long-term confidence in Nigeria’s growth potential and are aimed at supporting Nigeria’s infrastructure and construction needs.

Alade-Akinyemi explained that the project goes beyond capacity growth to deliver operational and sustainability benefits but also supports value creation for our customers and shareholders while contributing to economic activity and job creation across our host communities and the wider construction ecosystem.

“The expansion of our plants is a strategic investment that reinforces Lafarge Africa’s role in supporting national development. By increasing capacity at our flagship plants, we are strengthening our supply chain, improving our responsiveness to market demand, and positioning the business to better support critical sectors such as housing, commercial construction, and infrastructure. It enables us to integrate modern production technologies that enhance efficiency, reliability, and environmental performance, in line with our commitment to responsible operations,” he said.

Lafarge Africa Plc remains focused on disciplined execution of its expansion plans and transparent engagement with stakeholders as it continues to invest in strengthening its operations across Nigeria.