The Federal Government has begun enforcing mandatory biometric attendance verification across all Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) centres.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by Mrs. Boriowo Folasade, Director of Press and Public Relations, Federal Ministry of Education.

The directive is aimed at safeguarding public funds and ensuring programme benefits reach the intended beneficiaries.

What they said

The Ministry emphasized that non-compliant centres and trainees would face immediate consequences.

“Training Centres were earlier notified that continued non-compliance would result in removal from the programme, with affected trainees redeployed to fully compliant centres.”

“The enforcement, which took effect from 1 February 2026, follows a circular issued in December 2025 directing all TVET Training Centres to procure and deploy biometric attendance systems for real-time monitoring.”

“The Ministry states unequivocally that biometric verification is now the sole approved method for validating attendance under the TVET Programme.”

They warned that any training centre that fails to comply with this requirement will not be eligible for payment.

More details

The Federal Government says it continues to welcome new training centres interested in participating in the TVET Programme. Prospective centres are required to obtain accreditation from the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE), while applications can be completed through the NBTE TVET portal.

Students enrolled in the programme were also advised to confirm that their training centres have fully complied with the biometric verification requirement to avoid any disruption to their monthly stipends.

The Ministry added that complaints or requests for assistance can be submitted through the official TVET support platform available on the portal.

Get up to speed

Nigeria’s current Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) programme was launched in May 2025 by the Federal Ministry of Education as part of a broad initiative to equip young Nigerians with industry‑relevant practical skills and reduce unemployment.

The programme was officially rolled out with the call for accreditation of vocational centres nationwide, urging Skill Training Centres (STCs), Vocational Enterprise Institutions (VEIs), and Mastercraft Persons (MCPs) to register so they could receive government funding to train candidates.

It aims to transform technical education in Nigeria by linking training more closely with the needs of employers, emphasising hands‑on learning and boosting job readiness.

Within a short period of launching its application portal in 2025, the programme drew over 90,000 applicants, highlighting strong demand among youth for practical skills opportunities.

By December 2025, progress included the disbursement of N4.7 billion in stipends to trainees and accredited centres as part of efforts to support students financially while they gain these skills.

What you should know

The Federal Government opened the admission portal for Federal Technical Colleges nationwide on January 26, 2026, when registration began for the National Common Entrance Examination (NCEE) into Federal Technical Colleges.

Initially, registration was scheduled to close on May 24, 2026, with the entrance examination set to be held nationwide on June 6, 2026.

Authorities later extended the registration timeline to provide a four‑month window, aiming to ease pressure on candidates and families, reduce congestion on the registration platform, and ensure a smooth process for applicants.

These adjustments are to ensure more eligible youths can complete their applications without undue logistical or financial burdens as part of government efforts to strengthen access to formal technical and vocational education.