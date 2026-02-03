The United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has announced plans to deport at least 79 Nigerians who have been placed on its “worst-of-the-worst” criminal register.

This announcement was made on the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s official website.

This move is part of renewed efforts by U.S. immigration authorities to prioritize the deportation of foreign nationals with serious criminal convictions.

What DHS Said

According to the DHS, the individuals listed are convicted criminal aliens who were arrested by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and are being prioritized for deportation.

“The U.S. Department of Homeland Security is highlighting the worst of the worst criminal aliens arrested by ICE.

“Under Secretary Noem’s leadership, the hardworking men and women of DHS and ICE are fulfilling President Trump’s promise by carrying out mass deportations, starting with the worst offenders,” the department stated.

Some of the Nigerians named on the list and their respective convictions include:

Chibuzo Nwaonu – Convicted of money laundering; arrested in Nashville, Tennessee.

Oluchi Jennifer Chimdimma Chime – Convicted of theft of U.S. government property; arrested in Dallas, Texas.

Abraham Ola Osoko – Convicted of a sex offense against a child; arrested in Conroe, Texas.

Olumide Bankole Morakinyo – Convicted of money laundering; arrested in Fort Dix, New Jersey.

Oluwaseun Kassim – Convicted of sex assault; arrested in Waukegan, Illinois.

Ifeanyi Okoro – Convicted of sex assault, kidnapping, and robbery; arrested in Oakland, California.

Quazeem Adeyinka – Convicted of wire fraud; arrested in Oakdale, Louisiana.

Joshua Ineh – Convicted of a sex offense; arrested in Burnsville, Minnesota.

Usman Momoh – Convicted of aggravated assault with a gun; arrested in Atlanta, Georgia.

Oluwole Odunowo – Convicted of identity theft and mail fraud; arrested in Harlingen, Texas.

Chibundu Anuebunwa – Convicted of wire fraud; arrested in Bronx, New York.

Solomon Wilfred – Convicted of mail fraud; arrested in Oakdale, Louisiana.

Aderemi Akefe – Convicted of cocaine smuggling, duty evasion, and driving under the influence; arrested in Detroit, Michigan.

However, the DHS has not provided a clear timeline for when the deportations will take place.

Backstory

After taking office in January 2025, President Donald Trump promised to prioritise the removal of violent offenders, gang members, and serious criminal aliens from the United States.

Following this, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security implemented policies targeting undocumented migrants with criminal convictions, emphasizing public safety and national security.

DHS officials have repeatedly stated that deportation priorities are focused on those considered “the worst of the worst.” Visa restrictions and stricter enforcement measures have also been introduced, including increased screening for visa issuance and monitoring of overstays.

What you should know

In 2025, the U.S. Department of State revoked over 100,000 foreign visas, more than double the number of revocations in 2024. This sharp increase reflects stricter scrutiny of entry documents and adherence to immigration rules.

Starting January 21, 2026, the U.S. paused immigrant visa processing for applicants from about 75 countries, including Nigeria. The White House stated that this move aims to address concerns over public benefits use among migrants from the affected nations.

Nairametrics reported that the U.S. has also tightened visa rules for Nigerians, introducing restrictive terms for most non-immigrant visas, including limiting many to single-entry and three-month validity. These changes are part of a broader security-focused review of how visas are used globally and how countries meet technical and security benchmarks.

U.S. authorities have warned that the misuse of visas, including fraud, overstaying, or violating visa terms, could lead to visa revocation, deportation, or even permanent bans on future travel.