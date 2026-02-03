Nigeria has emerged as the African country with the strongest naval fleet in 2026, boasting 152 vessels and ranking 22nd globally.

This ranking comes from the Global Firepower (GF) report, which provides an analytical overview of the military capabilities of 145 modern armed forces worldwide.

The Nigerian naval fleet comprises frigates, patrol vessels, and mine warfare ships, forming a crucial component of the country’s defense infrastructure and maritime security strategy.

The fleet safeguards national defense and maritime security, leveraging Nigeria’s 853 km coastline and 8,600 km of waterways for strategic operations.

What the data is saying

Nigeria’s naval fleet is the largest in Africa by total vessels, with 152 units weighing a combined 38,052 tonnes. Patrol vessels dominate the fleet, making up 132 units or 97.8% of total assets.

Nigeria operates 132 patrol vessels, including offshore patrol boats, gunboats, missile boats, and fast-attack craft designed for shallow-water operations.

The fleet includes one frigate capable of blue-water operations, supporting rotary aircraft and versatile mission profiles.

Two mine warfare vessels are deployed to secure strategic waterways and counter naval mines.

Nigeria does not currently operate submarines, destroyers, aircraft carriers, helicopter carriers, or corvettes.

The composition of the fleet reflects a focus on maritime security, deterrence, and protection of Nigeria’s waterways.

The rest of Africa’s top 10 naval fleets

Other African countries maintain significant naval forces, though smaller than Nigeria’s. Egypt ranks second in Africa with 149 vessels, placing it 23rd globally, while Algeria follows with 111 vessels, ranked 34th globally.

Morocco and South Africa operate 100 and 63 vessels, respectively.

Tunisia maintains 37 vessels, Mozambique 36, and Angola 32.

Kenya and Eritrea occupy the ninth and tenth positions in Africa with 27 and 23 units.

These fleets support regional maritime security, including patrolling territorial waters, preventing smuggling, and securing shipping routes.

More insights

Nigeria’s extensive coastline of 853 km and 8,600 km of usable waterways strengthen the naval force’s operational capabilities. These assets are deployed to patrol waterways, control shipping, capture pirates, curb smuggling, and tackle other unscrupulous activities.

Nigeria’s naval and broader military assets place the country 33rd globally, considering manpower, land, air, and naval forces, defense budgets, and strategic positioning.

Within Africa, Nigeria ranks third overall behind Egypt (19th globally) and Algeria (27th globally), according to the 2026 Global Firepower ranking.

The combination of strategic waterways, a large fleet, and integrated military capabilities positions Nigeria as a dominant naval power on the continent.

What you should know

Nigeria’s 2026 budget proposal allocates N5.41 trillion to defense and security, up from N4.91 trillion in 2025.

The increase is aimed at troop welfare, acquisition of modern equipment, intelligence operations, and counterinsurgency efforts.

The budget reflects Nigeria’s commitment to maintaining and strengthening its naval and overall military capabilities.

Bilateral partnerships, particularly with the United States, continue to enhance training, technology transfers, and operational readiness.

Nigerian naval forces continue to patrol waterways, combat piracy, and secure critical maritime infrastructure.

Strategic investments aim to ensure Nigeria remains Africa’s top naval power.

These developments highlight the government’s focus on sustaining maritime security amid internal and regional challenges.