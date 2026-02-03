Elon Musk has become the world’s richest individual by an unprecedented margin after a landmark corporate deal between two of his companies pushed his net worth to $852 billion.

According to Forbes estimates, Musk’s fortune surged to about $852 billion following the acquisition of artificial intelligence and social media firm xAI by his rocket company, SpaceX.

The transaction, announced on Monday, values the combined entity at roughly $1.25 trillion and is estimated to have added about $84 billion to Musk’s personal wealth.

What the report is saying

The deal represents a significant consolidation of Musk’s sprawling business empire. Prior to the acquisition, SpaceX was valued at about $800 billion following a tender offer in December, with Musk holding an estimated 42% stake worth $336 billion.

Separately, xAI was valued at $250 billion in a private fundraising round earlier this month, with Musk owning roughly 49% of the company, translating to about $122 billion.

Following the merger, which pegs SpaceX at $1 trillion and xAI at $250 billion, Forbes estimates Musk now owns around 43% of the combined company. That stake alone is valued at approximately $542 billion, making SpaceX by far Musk’s most valuable asset.

Beyond SpaceX, Musk maintains substantial holdings in other major companies. He owns about 12% of electric vehicle maker Tesla, a stake worth an estimated $178 billion, alongside Tesla stock options valued at around $124 billion.

Backstory

Musk’s ascent to unprecedented wealth has been rapid. In October 2025, he became the first individual to cross the $500 billion threshold as Tesla shares rallied.

By mid-December, his net worth surpassed $600 billion after SpaceX’s valuation doubled, and days later exceeded $700 billion following a court decision that reinstated his Tesla stock options.

At $852 billion, Musk now holds a staggering lead over the world’s second-richest person, Google co-founder Larry Page, whose net worth is estimated at $281 billion. The gap shows Musk’s singular position in global wealth rankings and places him within striking distance of becoming the world’s first trillionaire.

What you should know

These figures do not yet account for Tesla’s controversial performance-based compensation package approved by shareholders in November. If fully unlocked over the next decade, that package could potentially deliver Musk up to $1 trillion in additional Tesla shares, subject to taxes and strict market-cap growth targets.

The SpaceX–xAI transaction also marks the second major merger involving Musk-controlled companies in less than a year.

In March 2025, Musk combined xAI with his social media platform X (formerly Twitter), in a deal that valued xAI at $80 billion and X at $33 billion.

While Musk’s dual role as buyer and seller in these transactions has sparked debate over valuation transparency, the consolidation under SpaceX is expected to bring increased scrutiny, particularly as the company is widely anticipated to pursue an initial public offering later in 2026.